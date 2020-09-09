Badger tennis returns strong squad

While the Badger girls tennis squad has been one of the school’s most successful teams during the past decade, the 2019 season may have been the best in program history.
The girls claimed the Southern Lakes Conference title for the fourth year in a row, won a match at the team state tournament for the first time ever, and top singles player Zaya Iderzul finished as a state runner-up.
In fact, the season went so well that the Badgers even won a statewide award for sportsmanship.
After such a strong 2019 season, this year’s Badgers have big shoes to fill. But head coach Paul Lauterbach does not think his team will miss a beat.
“I’d say we’re as strong as we’ve been,” Lauterbach said.
While the Badgers did lose some key seniors from last year’s team — including Lillie Ripkey and Ava Anderson, who together finished in the top 16 in doubles at the state meet — the 2020 team will still have plenty of familiar faces.
Singles player Tinker Trent and the doubles pairing of Maya Lyng and Sophia Strasser both won matches in the team state tournament last season. And the duo of Ella Klug and Emma Fassano nearly defeated a doubles team from state-champion Homestead.
The team’s most crucial returner will be Iderzul, a junior who will not only be the best player on the Badger team, but one of the best in the state — especially considering that last year’s state champion, Jordan Schifano, the only player to beat Iderzul all year, has since graduated.
Whether a state championship meet will be held is still up in the air, though, and Badger’s postseason dreams could end up by the wayside. However, no matter what, Badger will have a shot at winning its fifth straight conference crown.
Lauterbach says that being named Southern Lakes Conference champion is the team’s No. 1 goal every year, so even if that is all they can achieve, they would be more than happy with that.
“We have always focused on conference first,” Lauterbach said. “We’re defending conference champions, and it’s our job to defend it.”
