Badger tennis returns strong squad

While the Badger girls tennis squad has been one of the school’s most successful teams during the past decade, the 2019 season may have been the best in program history.

The girls claimed the Southern Lakes Conference title for the fourth year in a row, won a match at the team state tournament for the first time ever, and top singles player Zaya Iderzul finished as a state runner-up.

In fact, the season went so well that the Badgers even won a statewide award for sportsmanship.

After such a strong 2019 season, this year’s Badgers have big shoes to fill. But head coach Paul Lauterbach does not think his team will miss a beat.

“I’d say we’re as strong as we’ve been,” Lauterbach said.

While the Badgers did lose some key seniors from last year’s team — including Lillie Ripkey and Ava Anderson, who together finished in the top 16 in doubles at the state meet — the 2020 team will still have plenty of familiar faces.

Singles player Tinker Trent and the doubles pairing of Maya Lyng and Sophia Strasser both won matches in the team state tournament last season. And the duo of Ella Klug and Emma Fassano nearly defeated a doubles team from state-champion Homestead.