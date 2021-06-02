Badger tennis stays undefeated in conference play

Badger’s boys tennis team remained undefeated in Southern Lakes Conference matches by beating Waterford 4-3 on May 25.
The Badgers (6-0 SLC matches) swept the doubles flights.
Jake Bethel and Marco Alberts won at No. 1 doubles, beating Ian Louis and Gus Frost 6-4, 6-1. The No. 2 doubles duo of Aran Freytag and Adam Schirtzinger defeated Ethan Koszarek and Jake Dros 6-2, 6-3. Victor Suarez and Jack Gleason beat Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.
The Badgers clinched the victory when Nate Buntrock defeated Spencer Gross 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4) at No. 2 singles.
Badger competed in an invitational in Neenah on May 29, splitting their matches.
The Badgers lost 6-1 against Homestead, with the team’s highlight coming at one singles where Bernales beat Dhruv Sudershanam 6-1, 6-2. Badger’s closest defeat came in four singles where Clark Greene lost against Hemanth Chinnappa 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-5.
Badger won its other match of the day, defeating Verona 5-2.
Bernales, Buntrock and Bethel all won in singles, and the duo of Freytag and Schirtzinger won at one doubles and the pairing of Suarez and Gleason won at two doubles.
Big Foot/Williams Bay
The ChiefDogs lost their first Rock Valley Conference match of the year on May 25, falling in a 7-0 sweep against East Troy.
Big Foot/Bay bounced back on May 28, though, winning 5-2 against non-conference opponent Union Grove.
All three doubles teams pulled off wins, with Grayson Grunow and Jesse Robison beating Evan Schwertfedger and Ryan Hoke 6-0, 6-2 at one doubles, the two doubles team of Kyle Gerdes and Trip Hirn defeating Joshua Peters and Christian Demarest 6-1, 6-0 and the three doubles team of Ricardo Ocampo and Connor Daniels winning a forfeit.
The ChiefDogs clinched the victory with a pair of singles wins as three singles player Andrew Greenwald won 6-4, 6-2 over Soren Miller and Declan McHugh won a four singles match against Chris Swanson 6-1, 6-1.