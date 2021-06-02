Badger tennis stays undefeated in conference play

Badger’s boys tennis team remained undefeated in Southern Lakes Conference matches by beating Waterford 4-3 on May 25.

The Badgers (6-0 SLC matches) swept the doubles flights.

Jake Bethel and Marco Alberts won at No. 1 doubles, beating Ian Louis and Gus Frost 6-4, 6-1. The No. 2 doubles duo of Aran Freytag and Adam Schirtzinger defeated Ethan Koszarek and Jake Dros 6-2, 6-3. Victor Suarez and Jack Gleason beat Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.

The Badgers clinched the victory when Nate Buntrock defeated Spencer Gross 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4) at No. 2 singles.

Badger competed in an invitational in Neenah on May 29, splitting their matches.

The Badgers lost 6-1 against Homestead, with the team’s highlight coming at one singles where Bernales beat Dhruv Sudershanam 6-1, 6-2. Badger’s closest defeat came in four singles where Clark Greene lost against Hemanth Chinnappa 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-5.

Badger won its other match of the day, defeating Verona 5-2.

Bernales, Buntrock and Bethel all won in singles, and the duo of Freytag and Schirtzinger won at one doubles and the pairing of Suarez and Gleason won at two doubles.