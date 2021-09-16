 Skip to main content
Badger tennis wins pair of dual meets

Haase

Badger senior Lauren Haase, shown above in an earlier meet, won a pair of matches in two sets last week.

 Andrew Tucker

The Badger girls tennis team started out the week with a non-conference match against Brookfield Central on Sept. 7, which the Badgers won 5-2.

All four singles players won their bouts, with three flights winning in two sets. One singles’ Zaya Iderzul didn’t drop a game, winning 6-0, 6-0, while Tinker Trent won 6-2, 6-1 at two singles and Lauren Haase was victorious by a 6-2, 6-2 score in three singles. Badger’s closest win of the day was at four singles where Annie McEneany defeated Julia Della Penna 6-3, 1-6, 10-8.

The two doubles duo of Jaiden Lauer and Ava Bailet won Badger’s only doubles matchup, winning 6-3, 6-0 over Alison Lewis and Kate McCann.

On Sept. 9, Badger continued its strong Southern Lakes Conference season, winning a 7-0 sweep over Elkhorn.

Despite the final score, it was not a cake walk against the Elks, with Badger’s top two singles players requiring third sets in their wins.

Iderzul beat Elkhorn’s Parker Christensen 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 at one singles and Trent defeated Ava Gromacki 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 at two singles.

Badger’s other five flights won in two sets.

Big Foot/Williams Bay

Big Foot/Williams Bay’s tennis squad picked up a dominant Rock Valley Conference win, defeating Edgerton 6-1 on Sept. 9.

The ChiefDogs’ top two singles players won without dropping a game, with one singles’ Emily Gauger and two singles’ Jameson Gregory both winning in 6-0, 6-0 fashion.

Anna Rolfs at three singles and Lauren Decker at four singles helped finish off a singles sweep, with Rolfs beating Brooklinn Skinner 6-1, 6-0 and Decker winning a 6-4, 6-4 matchup against Lilly Laskowski.

Both two doubles and three doubles won matches for BFWB, with Maggie Norman and Natalie Lohse winning 6-0, 6-3 at two doubles and Angelina Anderson and Madison West picking up a 6-4, 6-0 victory at three doubles.

The ChiefDogs followed up with another RVC win on Sept. 13, beating Jefferson in a 4-3 match.

It was a balanced victory for BFWB, with two wins coming in singles and two in doubles.

Both of the top two Big Foot/Bay singles players picked up wins as Gauger defeated Grace Niebler 6-3, 6-0 at one singles and Gregory beat Magner 6-2, 6-1 at two singles.

At one doubles, the pairing of Amanda Leek and Maggie Norman won a 6-3, 6-4 bout against Kieran O’Reilly and Julie Arellano.

Big Foot/Williams Bay’s closest win of the night came at two doubles where Lohse and West teamed up for a 4-6, 6-1, 10-7 victory over Amy Kamenick and Hildie Dempsey.

