Badger tennis wins pair of dual meets

The ChiefDogs’ top two singles players won without dropping a game, with one singles’ Emily Gauger and two singles’ Jameson Gregory both winning in 6-0, 6-0 fashion.

Anna Rolfs at three singles and Lauren Decker at four singles helped finish off a singles sweep, with Rolfs beating Brooklinn Skinner 6-1, 6-0 and Decker winning a 6-4, 6-4 matchup against Lilly Laskowski.

Both two doubles and three doubles won matches for BFWB, with Maggie Norman and Natalie Lohse winning 6-0, 6-3 at two doubles and Angelina Anderson and Madison West picking up a 6-4, 6-0 victory at three doubles.

The ChiefDogs followed up with another RVC win on Sept. 13, beating Jefferson in a 4-3 match.

It was a balanced victory for BFWB, with two wins coming in singles and two in doubles.

Both of the top two Big Foot/Bay singles players picked up wins as Gauger defeated Grace Niebler 6-3, 6-0 at one singles and Gregory beat Magner 6-2, 6-1 at two singles.

At one doubles, the pairing of Amanda Leek and Maggie Norman won a 6-3, 6-4 bout against Kieran O’Reilly and Julie Arellano.