Badger track sees 10 athletes advance to state

The Badger track team will be well represented at the state meet.

Seven boy and three girl athletes qualified with strong performances at the sectional meet in Beloit on June 17.

The top three finishers in each event advanced to state.

The Badger boys 4x100 relay of senior Josh Amann, junior Billy Bernardo, freshman Wade Brewington and junior Jack Spende placed third, finishing in 44.01 seconds. The Badgers edged out Sun Prairie’s fourth-place time of 44.19.

One Badger qualified for state in multiple events. Sophomore Jackson Albanese finished second in the 1600-meter run in 4:35.85 and third in the 3200-meter run with a time of 9:46.51.

He will be joined at state in the 1600 by teammate junior Angel Toribio, who placed third (4:39.51) to beat out Parker Noffke of Madison La Follette’s time of 4:40.29.

Senior Seth Linnenmann finished second in the 400-meter run with a time of 51.23. It was a close race overall, with winner Tyler Wilson of Wilmot crossing the finish at 51.12 and fourth-place Ben Olson missing the cut at 51.42.