Badger track sees 10 athletes advance to state

The Badger track team will be well represented at the state meet.
Seven boy and three girl athletes qualified with strong performances at the sectional meet in Beloit on June 17.
The top three finishers in each event advanced to state.
The Badger boys 4x100 relay of senior Josh Amann, junior Billy Bernardo, freshman Wade Brewington and junior Jack Spende placed third, finishing in 44.01 seconds. The Badgers edged out Sun Prairie’s fourth-place time of 44.19.
One Badger qualified for state in multiple events. Sophomore Jackson Albanese finished second in the 1600-meter run in 4:35.85 and third in the 3200-meter run with a time of 9:46.51.
He will be joined at state in the 1600 by teammate junior Angel Toribio, who placed third (4:39.51) to beat out Parker Noffke of Madison La Follette’s time of 4:40.29.
Senior Seth Linnenmann finished second in the 400-meter run with a time of 51.23. It was a close race overall, with winner Tyler Wilson of Wilmot crossing the finish at 51.12 and fourth-place Ben Olson missing the cut at 51.42.
With three athletes qualifying, the Badger girls team continued its streak of state appearances after the cancelled 2020 season. Since 2000, the Badgers have had at least one girl competing at state every year.
This year’s state contingent will feature one returning competitor and two newcomers.
Senior Emilee Booker will be back in La Crosse this summer, qualifying with a second-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (46.87) and a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles at 15.84.
As a sophomore in 2019, Booker placed 13th at the state meet in the 300 hurdles, and barely missed making state in the 100-meter hurdles.
One of Badger’s newcomers is junior Vivian Ford, who finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.53.
Sophomore Camryn Knaack is the team’s other first-time state participant, taking second in the triple jump with a distance of 34 feet, 4.5 inches.
The state track and field meet will be held at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of UW-La Crosse from June 24-26. The Badgers will compete in Division 1 meet on June 26.