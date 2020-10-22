Badger volleyball wins in 3-2 comeback on Senior Night

After two close sets, the Badgers looked discombobulated in the third, and the Broncos took advantage for a lopsided 25-6 win.

With the Broncos holding a 2-1 lead and coming off a 19-point victory, it seemed as though the match was set to end in a 3-1 UGHS win, just as the two teams’ prior meeting did on Sept. 29.

There was a difference, though, between that Sept. 29 matchup and the one on Oct. 15.

“We definitely all improved and learned to play better as a team since we played them,” senior middle blocker Anna Froelich said.

That improvement was on display in the fourth set, as the Badgers shook off their poor performance and rallied back to return to the prior close competition.

The Badgers and Broncos see-sawed back and forth at the start of the set, with one taking a small lead only for the other to respond. That trend held until the Badgers closed out the set with a 10-3 run that led to a 25-18 final score to tie the match at 2-2.

In a winner-take-all fifth set, the two teams played to an 8-8 draw early before Badger was able to jump out to an 11-9 advantage. Union Grove went on a four-point run to grab a 13-11 advantage and put themselves in the driver’s seat with only two points remaining to claim the win.