Badger volleyball wins in 3-2 comeback on Senior Night

Senior Night is always a special time for a team, as the group’s leaders get one last hurrah. When the team is able to pick up a win on top of that, it is icing on the cake.
The Badger volleyball team learned that first-hand, as they picked up a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over rival Union Grove on their senior night celebrations Oct. 15 in Lake Geneva.
“I honestly think we just had so much energy and positive emotions from our senior night. It was a great environment,” senior middle blocker Macie Todd said.
Those extra emotions can turn into a distraction in some matches, but Badger head coach Megan Walsh lauded her players’ ability to channel their enthusiasm into productive play.
“Sometimes special events can be a distraction, but they didn’t let it be. They came out with energy,” Walsh said.
In the first set, the Badgers never trailed, but it was close at the start. Badger found itself up 13-11 before a five-point run gave the team an 18-11 lead. Shortly after, the advantage was up to 24-14, just one point away from closing out the set.
Union Grove put up a tough fight, winning six straight points to make it a 24-20 game. But Badger closed things out and took a 1-0 set lead with a 25-20 victory.
The two teams looked equally strong to start off the second set, playing to a 9-9 tie in the early stages. Union Grove slowly built up a lead from there, eventually winning 25-18 to tie the match at 1-1.
After two close sets, the Badgers looked discombobulated in the third, and the Broncos took advantage for a lopsided 25-6 win.
With the Broncos holding a 2-1 lead and coming off a 19-point victory, it seemed as though the match was set to end in a 3-1 UGHS win, just as the two teams’ prior meeting did on Sept. 29.
There was a difference, though, between that Sept. 29 matchup and the one on Oct. 15.
“We definitely all improved and learned to play better as a team since we played them,” senior middle blocker Anna Froelich said.
That improvement was on display in the fourth set, as the Badgers shook off their poor performance and rallied back to return to the prior close competition.
The Badgers and Broncos see-sawed back and forth at the start of the set, with one taking a small lead only for the other to respond. That trend held until the Badgers closed out the set with a 10-3 run that led to a 25-18 final score to tie the match at 2-2.
In a winner-take-all fifth set, the two teams played to an 8-8 draw early before Badger was able to jump out to an 11-9 advantage. Union Grove went on a four-point run to grab a 13-11 advantage and put themselves in the driver’s seat with only two points remaining to claim the win.
Walsh called a timeout to give her girls time to catch their breath, and to give them a simple message: do not panic.
“You don’t play scared, you don’t worry about messing up,” Walsh said. “You play with aggression, and that’s the only way we’re going to finish the game.”
The Badgers did just that, fighting back to tie the match at 14-14. Union Grove won the next point to go up 15-14 and give themselves a chance to close out the match with one more point. But the Badgers won three points straight to clinch the victory 17-15.
While the spotlight for the Senior Night win was on the Badger seniors, they knew they would not have closed out the victory without the help of the rest of their teammates.
“Of course all the seniors were really amped up, and the underclassmen wanted to help us win and have a really good Senior Night,” senior outside hitter Kayla Cowart said.
Other Action
Before their win against the Broncos, the Badger squad hosted Wilmot on Oct. 13, and the Badgers put up a strong performance in a 3-0 victory.
Badger cruised past the Panthers in the first two sets, winning by 25-12 and 25-16 scores respectively. It was closer in the third set, but Badger still closed out the sweep with a 25-23 tally.
The team’s outcome was not as positive Oct. 17 when they hosted Waterford in Lake Geneva, and the visiting team won a 3-1 contest.
Waterford won the first set by a 25-17 score, but Badger bounced back in the second set with a 25-20 win to tie it at 1-1. The Wolverines closed out the match with a 25-19 third-set win and a 25-20 victory in the fourth set.
