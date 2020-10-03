Badger wins conference crown; BFWB sweeps four-match slate

For the fifth season in a row, the Badger girls tennis team claimed the Southern Lakes Conference title, thanks to a strong performance at the SLC championship tournament from Sept. 24 to 26.
Three different flights for Badger took first place at the tournament, and none of the team’s competitors finished lower than third place.
Zaya Iderzul at one singles, Lauren Haas at three singles and the three doubles team of Jaiden Lauer and Cameron Heckel were Badger’s three champions. None of the three ever went to a third set, and they solidly defeated all of their competition.
Two singles player Tinker Trent and four singles’ Ella Willet both earned second-place finishes.
Trent won both of her first two matches in two-set fashion, then lost a close match against Chloe Alcalde of Westosha Central in the finals. Trent lost the first set by a 7-6 (4) margin, but won the second set 6-4 before Alcalde closed out the match with a 6-2 win in the third set.
Willet also cruised through two sets in her first two matches before falling to Mallory Dam of Union Grove 6-2, 7-5.
Badger’s one and two doubles teams each finished in third place in the tournament.
The top duo of Sophia Strasser and Maya Lyng won their first match decisively 6-1, 6-1. In the second round, they fell 6-4, 7-5 to the eventual champions Emily Wermeling and Alexandra Wells of Westosha Central. They bounced back in the last round, defeating Cami Good and Sam Chizek of Union Grove 6-2, 6-4 to claim third place.
At two doubles, Ella Klug and Emma Fassano picked up a 6-1, 6-2 win in the first round. In the second round, the duo faced off against Burlington’s squad of Abigail Runkel and CeCe Donegan in a match that was about as close as any match can be. Klug and Fassano won the first set 6-2, but Burlington won the next two sets in tiebreakers 7-6 (1), 7-6 (7). The Badger pair beat Elkhorn’s Abby Cook and Maddy Stoltz 6-3, 6-4 to claim third place.
Big Foot/Williams Bay
It was a busy week for the Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis co-op, which competed in four meets over the span of seven days, winning all four contests.
First up was a Sept. 22 match in Walworth against Burlington, which the ChiefDogs won 5-2.
All four singles players for BFWB won, as Emily Gauger at one singles, Jameson Gregory at two singles, Casey Kirschlager at three singles and Tess Gillingham at four singles all bested their Demons foes.
Big Foot’s top doubles team also picked up a win, as Katie Kirschlager and Hanah Nordmeyer beat Olivia Traxinger and Jordan Krause in a 6-2, 0-6, 11-9 victory.
Next up was another home contest, this time on Sept. 23 against Kenosha St. Joseph, which the ChiefDogs won in a sweep. The biggest victories came at three singles and three doubles, where Casey Kirschlager, as well as the duo of Amanda Leek and Maggie Norman, won without losing a game 6-0, 6-0.
On Sept. 24, the ChiefDogs defeated Lake Mills in a road contest. In an unusual turn of events, inclement weather canceled the meet before the four singles match could be completed, but Big Foot had already clinched the victory as they were ahead 5-1.
BFWB’s top three singles players all claimed victories in two sets, as did the three doubles pairing. But at one doubles, it was a hard-fought win, as Katie Kirschlager and Nordmeyer won a 3-6, 6-1, 11-9 comeback victory over Gabby Mahr and Katrina Breaker.
Rounding out the four-win week for the ChiefDogs was a home victory over Lodi 5-2 on Sept. 28.
Once again, all four singles players won their matches for Big Foot/Williams Bay, while the lone doubles victory came at one doubles.
