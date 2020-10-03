Badger wins conference crown; BFWB sweeps four-match slate

For the fifth season in a row, the Badger girls tennis team claimed the Southern Lakes Conference title, thanks to a strong performance at the SLC championship tournament from Sept. 24 to 26.

Three different flights for Badger took first place at the tournament, and none of the team’s competitors finished lower than third place.

Zaya Iderzul at one singles, Lauren Haas at three singles and the three doubles team of Jaiden Lauer and Cameron Heckel were Badger’s three champions. None of the three ever went to a third set, and they solidly defeated all of their competition.

Two singles player Tinker Trent and four singles’ Ella Willet both earned second-place finishes.

Trent won both of her first two matches in two-set fashion, then lost a close match against Chloe Alcalde of Westosha Central in the finals. Trent lost the first set by a 7-6 (4) margin, but won the second set 6-4 before Alcalde closed out the match with a 6-2 win in the third set.

Willet also cruised through two sets in her first two matches before falling to Mallory Dam of Union Grove 6-2, 7-5.

Badger’s one and two doubles teams each finished in third place in the tournament.