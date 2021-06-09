Badgers finish fifth consecutive undefeated tennis conference championship

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The ChiefDogs’ best finish came on the doubles side, though, where sophomores Jesse Robison and Grayson Grunow won the conference title at two doubles.

Subsectionals

Both the Badgers and the ChiefDogs hosted their respective subsectionals on June 7, and both teams performed well with a handful of players advancing to the sectional round.

BFWB and Badger both scored 16 points in their subsectional matches, but both have different spots in the standings.

The ChiefDogs’ 16 points was good for a first-place tie with Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, two points ahead of third-place Milton. The Badgers, meanwhile, find themselves in third place behind a first-place tie at 20 points for Mukwonago and Westosha Central.

Three players from Big Foot/Bay advanced to the sectional round, as Rolfs won at one singles, Peyer won at two singles and Greenwald was victorious at three singles.

For the Badgers, it was seven players across four flights that advanced.

Bernales was the only singles player to move on for the Badgers, but all three doubles pairings qualified for sectionals, with Bethel and Alberts at one doubles, Schirtzinger and Freytag at two doubles and Gleason and Suarez at three doubles.