Badgers finish fifth consecutive undefeated tennis conference championship

It was a busy week for local tennis teams, as Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay competed in conference tournaments, as well as the first round of the postseason.
Conference
The Badgers started the week with a 7-0 sweep over Elkhorn in their final dual meet of the season, finishing off an undefeated season of Southern Lakes Conference dual meets for their fifth season of undefeated duals in a row.
They followed that up by taking first place in the SLC tournament on June 4, officially clinching their fifth conference title in a row as well.
Doubles led the way for the Badgers at the SLC meet. junior Jake Bethel and sophomore Marco Alberts won one doubles, seniors Adam Schirtzinger and Aran Freytag won two doubles and sophomores Jack Gleason and Victor Suarez won the three doubles flight to complete a championship sweep.
The Badger singles players were not left out in claiming titles, as sophomore Evan Bernales won the coveted conference one singles title by defeating Waterford’s Andrew Vescio 7-6 (3), 6-2 in the finals.
Big Foot/Williams Bay had a fairly successful conference tournament on June 3 as well, finishing second in the Rock Valley Conference meet to take third overall in the season standings.
All four of the team’s singles players finished in second place, with junior Josh Rolfs at one singles, junior Nolan Peyer at two singles, junior Andrew Greenwald at three singles and junior Declan McHugh in the four singles flight.
The ChiefDogs’ best finish came on the doubles side, though, where sophomores Jesse Robison and Grayson Grunow won the conference title at two doubles.
Subsectionals
Both the Badgers and the ChiefDogs hosted their respective subsectionals on June 7, and both teams performed well with a handful of players advancing to the sectional round.
BFWB and Badger both scored 16 points in their subsectional matches, but both have different spots in the standings.
The ChiefDogs’ 16 points was good for a first-place tie with Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, two points ahead of third-place Milton. The Badgers, meanwhile, find themselves in third place behind a first-place tie at 20 points for Mukwonago and Westosha Central.
Three players from Big Foot/Bay advanced to the sectional round, as Rolfs won at one singles, Peyer won at two singles and Greenwald was victorious at three singles.
For the Badgers, it was seven players across four flights that advanced.
Bernales was the only singles player to move on for the Badgers, but all three doubles pairings qualified for sectionals, with Bethel and Alberts at one doubles, Schirtzinger and Freytag at two doubles and Gleason and Suarez at three doubles.
With individual and team state tournament spots on the line, Big Foot/Williams Bay will compete in sectionals at Madison Memorial on June 9, while the Badgers will head to Brookfield Central on June 10 for their meet.