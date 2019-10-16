After the Badger tennis team won its subsectional meet Oct. 7, all seven of Badger’s flights advanced to the Oct. 9 sectional round in Oconomowoc, which gave Badger a prime opportunity to win that competition as well to punch a ticket to the state meet.
Sure enough, the Badgers had a strong sectional-winning performance, earning a spot in the team state meet for the second season in a row and sending six players to the individual state meet as well.
For head coach Paul Lauterbach, the team’s recent dominance has almost overshadowed just how well the Badgers have competed.
“With the success the teams have had, sometimes it’s forgotten how tough it is to get to state,” Lauterbach said. “We’ve won conference now for four years, we’re going to state again, it’s our fourth team state tournament and second one in a row. I think sometimes it gets overlooked what an accomplishment it is.”
Three Badgers singles players and a doubles pair all won their brackets at the sectional meet.
Zaya Iderzul won one singles, Syndey Miller won the two singles bracket, and three singles player Annabelle Alberts also took first place. It was Badger’s two doubles squad of Sophia Strasser and Maya Lyng that took home the gold.
Also earning points for the Badgers was the one doubles team of Ava Anderson and Lillie Ripkey, who took third place in the top doubles bracket.
With those performances totaling 23 points in the sectional meet, combined with the team’s 24 points from the subsectional round, Badger’s 47 points outpaced a second-place tie between Monona Grove and Oconomowoc at 32.
By winning sectionals, the Badgers advance to the team state tournament for the fourth time under Lauterbach, and the second season in a row. Heading into the state meet on Oct. 25, the Badgers are ranked fourth and will face Brookfield East.
That marks an improvement from last season, when the team had to face eventual state runner-up and two-seed Divine Savior Holy Angels in the first round, which led to the Badgers being knocked out 5-2.
This year, though, Lauterbach is confident his team can beat any team in the field. But he also knows that with an evenly-matched crop of teams this good, any team could knock out the Badgers as well.
“Of the teams that are being represented at the state tournament, we could lose to the remaining seven teams 3-4, or we could beat them 4-3, it’s going to be extremely close,” he said.
While all 10 Badgers will hit the courts in Madison at the team tournament, six Badgers will represent the team in the individual tournament on Oct. 17-19.
With their sectional performances, Iderzul and Miller clinched spots in the singles bracket, and Anderson/Ripkey and Strasser/Lyng qualified for doubles. This is the second year in a row that Ripkey, Anderson and Iderzul qualified for state, but the first trip for Strasser, Lyng and Miller.
By winning three singles, Alberts was not guaranteed a spot in the individual state meet, instead forced to try to qualify for a small number of special qualifying at-large bid. Unfortunately for Alberts, she narrowly missed the cut.
Typically, those spots go to one singles or two singles players who did not qualify at sectionals, so it was an uphill battle for Alberts to qualify. However, as a two-time state meet qualifier the past two seasons, her past resume would suggest she deserved the nod.
The Badgers will not be the only local school represented in Madison, though, as the Big Foot/Williams Bay one doubles pairing of Claire Heckert and Emily Gauger took fourth at sectionals to punch their ticket to the Oct. 17 individual state meet.
Gaugert and Heckert had the strongest sectional finish for the ChiefDogs, who had a solid postseason performance as a team, taking fourth out of 16 total teams in the sectional. Considering this was the first year at Division 1 for the ChiefDogs after jumping up from Division 2, the team proved they belong at the state’s upper echelon.
For Gaugert, a sophomore, this will be her first postseason trip. But, for the senior Heckert, this is her second time making it to Madison after qualifying in Division 2 singles as a sophomore.