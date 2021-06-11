Badgers shutout ChiefDogs in cross-lake clash

The Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer teams met in Walworth on June 1, and the visiting Badgers shut out the ChiefDogs 4-0.

Neither team scored in the opening minutes, but the Badgers added a pair of goals late in the first half for a 2-0 halftime lead.

Senior Autumn Smith started the scoring in the 32nd minute, netting a goal off an assist from fellow senior Greta Fleer. Smith added a second 10 minutes later, off an assist by sophomore Brittany Murillo.

Badger bumped the lead up to 3-0 early in the second half, when sophomore Mia Hoover scored unassisted in the 50th minute.

Fleer finished up at the 75-minute mark with an unassisted goal for a 4-0 final score.

Big Foot/Williams Bay bounced back on June 3, defeating Rock Valley Conference foe Jefferson 7-0.

The ChiefDogs scored early and often, with four goals in the first half.

Junior Kaitlyn Colquhoun started the scoring in the 20th minute, hitting the back of the net off an assist from fellow junior Madison West.