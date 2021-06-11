Badgers shutout ChiefDogs in cross-lake clash

The Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer teams met in Walworth on June 1, and the visiting Badgers shut out the ChiefDogs 4-0.
Neither team scored in the opening minutes, but the Badgers added a pair of goals late in the first half for a 2-0 halftime lead.
Senior Autumn Smith started the scoring in the 32nd minute, netting a goal off an assist from fellow senior Greta Fleer. Smith added a second 10 minutes later, off an assist by sophomore Brittany Murillo.
Badger bumped the lead up to 3-0 early in the second half, when sophomore Mia Hoover scored unassisted in the 50th minute.
Fleer finished up at the 75-minute mark with an unassisted goal for a 4-0 final score.
Big Foot/Williams Bay bounced back on June 3, defeating Rock Valley Conference foe Jefferson 7-0.
The ChiefDogs scored early and often, with four goals in the first half.
Junior Kaitlyn Colquhoun started the scoring in the 20th minute, hitting the back of the net off an assist from fellow junior Madison West.
Colquhoun picked up an assist on BFWB’s next goal, a 23rd-minute strike by sophomore Leeza Patterson. Patterson tallied another goal in the 34th minute, with an assist by West on the play.
Just one minute later, the ChiefDogs made it 4-0 when freshman Caylie Wanat scored, with an assist by senior Emma Waters.
It took 10 minutes after halftime for BFWB to get another goal, with West resuming the scoring thanks to an assist from Patterson.
Patterson scored the ChiefDogs final two goals, in the 58th and 89th minutes, to finish the game with four goals and an assist in an impressive scoring display. Junior Ellyn Blakeman tallied an assist on the 58th minute goal, and freshman Aubrie Hanna assisted the last goal of the game.