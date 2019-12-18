Badgers win sportsmanship award

Not only did the Badger girls tennis team this fall represent the athletic department well on the court — winning the first team state meet match in school history and sending a player to the individual finals for the first time — they also represented the school well off the court.
At the end of each season, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association honors one team from each sport with a sportsmanship award, and the Badgers were selected for the fall tennis season. It is the first time the Badger girls tennis team has earned the honor.
According to the WIAA, award winners are chosen for the sportsmanship of their coaches, athletes, mascots, bands and spectators. The selection is made through discussions with officials, tournament management and security personnel.
Badger’s inclusion will reward the school with a trophy, a banner and a certificate in recognition of the accomplishment.