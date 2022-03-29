2018 grad begins 1st season as Williams Bay baseball head coach

Coming off a 9-11 overall record last year, the Williams Bay baseball team heads into the new season with a new head coach in Drew Nickelsen. He takes over for Matt Dunlap, who coached the team from 2019 through 2021.

“After I graduated from Williams Bay in 2018, I asked the school if I could volunteer and help out with the baseball team,” Nickelsen said. “I have been helping since and once I found out the position became open on short notice, they asked me if I wanted to do it and I said yes.”

It has always been a dream for Nickelsen to be a head coach, specifically in his favorite sport of baseball, and now he gets that opportunity at the age of 21.

“I’m really excited just to almost prove to the school and myself that I’m willing and able to do this,” he said. “I didn’t realize how much went into being a head coach, so I’m a little nervous with making sure everything is up to date, but I couldn’t be more excited.”

Nickelsen primarily works at Royal Basket Trucks in Darien as an industrial sewer.

“I sew all day pretty much from about 5 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and then I come here,” he said.

One advantage for Nickelsen when he comes to the school and has an opportunity to run practice with the players is that he knows many of them from volunteering with the previous coaching staff.

“A lot of them have had older brothers that I played with here at Williams Bay as well, so I kind of have a relationship with them already,” he said. “There’s always a few new players every year, but luckily many of them trust that I know what I’m talking about and I’m not going to steer them in the wrong direction on purpose. I want what’s best for them school wise and sports wise.”

Being relatively close in age with the players is also something Nickelsen sees as a benefit.

“Being that I’m younger, I can relate to them too, especially when it comes to school having been a student here,” he said. “Luckily, I’m in good enough physical shape that I can show them and help them if they’re struggling with hitting, pitching or fielding the ball, I can still show them how to do it.”

Williams Bay will have 12 players on the team this season, with eight of them returning from a season ago, including seniors Colin Kuiper, Aiden Hoover and Nicholas Schnobel.

“Fortunately they all have chemistry from going to school and playing other sports together, but luckily we’re all familiar with what our strengths and weaknesses are,” Nickelsen said. “We know what to work on with each other and we know what we to wait on when we get to the game and don’t have to worry about certain players.”

Nickelsen was officially hired for the position on Monday, March 7, with the first game scheduled for Thursday, March 31, at Shoreland Lutheran. Less than a month into the job, he has his goals set high for himself and the team.

“We want to have fun,” he said. “I need to be strict in a way as the head coach, but not too strict where they hate playing baseball or too loose where they don’t respect you. We want to win as many games as possible and obviously have fun. These kids are in high school. School comes first, but I want them to enjoy sports and enjoy high school while they can because it goes by fast.”

