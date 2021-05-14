Badger and Big Foot buoyed by pitchers

Big Foot went 3-0 on the week, while Badger was 1-3. Both teams had victories thanks to strong pitching performances.
Badger
The Badgers started the week with a lackluster defensive performance in a 12-2 home loss against Union Grove on May 4.
Badger’s defense committed eight errors. Combined with eight Broncos hits, it was enough for a six-inning defeat.
On May 5, the Badgers had a home non-conference matchup and lost to Mukwonago 3-2 in extra innings.
Mukwonago scored a run in the first inning, but the Badgers jumped ahead with two runs in the bottom of the second. The Indians tied it 2-2 with a run in the fourth, then won the game with one run in the eighth.
Badger had a rematch against Union Grove on May 7, and again the Broncos won, this time 9-0. Five Broncos runs in the fifth inning were enough to doom the Badgers.
The fourth time was the charm for Badger, who picked up their first win of the week on May 10, beating Delavan-Darien 4-0 on the road.
Junior pitcher Tyler Deleskiewicz got the shutout, allowing one hit and three walks in seven innings while striking out nine.
Big Foot
The Chiefs started the week strong, going on the road and beating McFarland 9-5 on May 4.
BFHS took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, then extended the advantage to 7-0 in the fourth.
Senior pitcher Eli Hibl threw five innings, allowed one earned run and struck out six.
Hibl also helped himself at the plate, driving in two runs. Junior outfielder Austin Cocroft also had two RBIs, while junior outfielder Nevin Anderson scored two runs.
Big Foot won a closer contest against McFarland on May 6 in Walworth, winning 4-3 in walk-off fashion.
The Spartans jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third, only for the Chiefs to cut into the deficit with one run in the bottom of the frame.
McFarland increased the lead back to two with a one-run fourth inning, but once again the Chiefs responded, tying the game 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth.
After a scoreless fifth and sixth inning, the Chiefs scored in the bottom of the seventh to win the game.
Big Foot junior pitcher Sam Phillips allowed one earned run and struck out eight in six innings. On offense, Cocroft knocked in two runs.
The Chiefs brought their week’s record to 3-0 a day later, beating East Troy 7-4.
A five-run second inning gave Big Foot the lead. East Troy cut it to 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth, but the Chiefs scored two more to finish off the victory.
Hibl again was strong, throwing five innings and allowing one earned run and striking out six. Erik Hereley drove in three runs.