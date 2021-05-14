Badger and Big Foot buoyed by pitchers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

BFHS took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, then extended the advantage to 7-0 in the fourth.

Senior pitcher Eli Hibl threw five innings, allowed one earned run and struck out six.

Hibl also helped himself at the plate, driving in two runs. Junior outfielder Austin Cocroft also had two RBIs, while junior outfielder Nevin Anderson scored two runs.

Big Foot won a closer contest against McFarland on May 6 in Walworth, winning 4-3 in walk-off fashion.

The Spartans jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third, only for the Chiefs to cut into the deficit with one run in the bottom of the frame.

McFarland increased the lead back to two with a one-run fourth inning, but once again the Chiefs responded, tying the game 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth.

After a scoreless fifth and sixth inning, the Chiefs scored in the bottom of the seventh to win the game.

Big Foot junior pitcher Sam Phillips allowed one earned run and struck out eight in six innings. On offense, Cocroft knocked in two runs.

The Chiefs brought their week’s record to 3-0 a day later, beating East Troy 7-4.