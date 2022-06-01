Badger baseball advances in regionals with shutout win over Racine Horlick

It was a pitchers dual between the Lake Geneva Badgers and Racine Horlick in the opening round baseball game of the Division 1 WIAA Regional playoffs on Tuesday, May 31, with the Badgers coming out on top in a 2-0 shutout.

Badger's season came to an end on Thursday, June 2, in a 5-4 loss to Westosha Central. They finished the season with a 10-16 overall record.

Badger senior pitcher Tyler Deleskiewicz got the start for the Badgers in the opener, pitching five innings, allowing just two hits, five walks with nine strikeouts.

In the top of the second inning, Deleskiewicz led off with a double. After two straight outs, senior Mason Parent came through in the clutch with a two out RBI double. Badger narrowly added to that lead in the sixth. After freshman Ryan McCarthy reached base on an error, sophomore Wade Blakely notched an RBI single to score the only other run of the game, but that's all that was needed for the Badgers to escape with a win.

Badger sophomore Sam Polyock pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits, one walk with four strikeouts. He struck out four of the 10 batters he faced.

Both teams finished with four hits apiece. Parent went 2-for-4 with one RBI to lead his team. Blakely went 1-for-3 with one RBI. Deleskiewicz had the other hit.

Racine Horlick senior Adan Martinez-Ponce went 1-for-2. He also pitched in the game, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with four strikeouts. Senior Tanner Isaacson, junior Caden Burbey and senior TJ Williams each had one hit.

