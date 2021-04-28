Badger baseball beats Big Foot in scrimmage

WALWORTH — While many baseball teams around the state jump into the opening game of the season without any practice against an opposing squad, the Badger and Big Foot programs always have one unofficial game under their belts.

The two teams met on Big Foot’s home turf for their annual preseason exhibition, with the Badgers winning 6-3.

While the game might not count in the record book, that did not put a damper on the mood in the Badgers’ dugout.

“Scrimmage or not, we’re counting that as a win. We were excited to get out here,” Badger co-head coach Michael Ploch said.

Both teams substituted liberally, getting their full lineups into the action and not allowing any pitcher to throw more than two innings.

It took both teams a bit to wake their bats up, going scoreless in the first two innings, thanks in part to strong performances by each team’s ace pitcher: junior Tyler Deleskiewicz for Badger and senior Anthony Hibl for Big Foot.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each team scored a run in the third inning.

In the fourth, Badger grabbed a 2-1 lead, then extended it to 5-1 in the top of the fifth inning. Big Foot fought back, cutting the deficit to 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth.