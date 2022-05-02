Badger baseball defeats Elkhorn for fourth straight conference win

The Badger baseball team who started the season 0-5 have now won four of six games, all of which have come in the Southern Lakes Conference, with a 4-3 win over Elkhorn on Monday, May 2, at Jonas Field.

In their previous matchup back on April 5, Elkhorn defeated the Badgers 2-1.

“They’re just playing tough, good baseball right now,” Badger baseball coach Beau Roddy said. “In the past they could have easily shut down, but they’re fighting back.”

Senior Tyler Deleskiewicz was the starter on the mound for the Badgers. After giving up two runs in the top of the first inning by way of an RBI double by Elkhorn sophomore Jacob Lueptow and a sacrifice fly from senior Brayden Marks, he settled down and got in his pitching groove that the coaches know all too well and can be unhittable topping out at 96 MPH.

“They know Tyler is on the mound and the offense usually knows don’t have to score a lot of runs to get the win,” Roddy said. “We came out down 2-0 in the first and they proved their tough skinned and they fought back.”

A two out rally ensued in the bottom half of the first inning with the Badgers coming through in the clutch. Junior Crete Slattery doubled on a line drive to center field followed by a walk to Deleskiewicz. Senior Lex Dupee notched an RBI single to get the first run on the board for Badger. In the very next at-bat, freshman Ryan McCarthy gave the Badgers the lead with a two-run single putting them up 3-2 after one inning.

Elkhorn tied things back up at 3-3 in the top half of the third inning, but Badger once again quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI double by Dupee to give the Badgers their lead back and ultimately a victory.

Deleskiewicz struck out the side in the fourth, struck out of two of three Elk batters in the fifth and only allowed one baserunner the rest of the game on a hit by pitch.

He pitched a complete seven innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits with two walks and struck out 12 of the 22 batters he faced.

“We know we can compete with anyone when we keep our emotions in check,” Badger baseball coach Michael Ploch said. “We didn’t let that first inning take over our emotions, came back with the lead and never looked back after that.”

Ploch said that the string of success this team is finding as of late is because they’re buying in 100% to the culture that has been set forward.

“It took a little bit for them to fully understand what we were trying to do, but they have figured it out and as long as they control their emotions, that’s when we win.”

Roddy knew what this team was capable of before the season began and now that it’s showing off on the baseball time, he likes what he’s seeing.

“We knew it sounded a little different with the things we presented and maybe they weren’t going to buy in, but now that they’re starting to win and starting to see the results, they’re all in,” he said. “They’re all there for each other and we’re just a nice, small, close-knit team.”

Badger finished with seven hits. Dupee went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. McCarthy went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Slattery, sophomore Wade Blakely and Deleskiewicz each had one hit.

Scores from games between April 25 through May 2

Monday, April 25

Baseball: Badger 5, Wilmot 3.

Softball: Wetosha Central 6, Badger 3.

Tuesday, April 26

Baseball: East Troy 8, Big Foot 6.

Softball: Big Foot 14, Evansville 2.

Softball: Horicon 16, Williams Bay 1.

Wednesday, April 27

Softball: Jefferson 15, Big Foot 3.

Thursday, April 28

Baseball: Badger 5, Wilmot 1.

Baseball: East Troy 10, Big Foot 4.

Softball: East Troy 11, Big Foot 10.

Softball: Waterford 8, Badger 2.

Friday, April 29

Baseball: Mukwonago 11, Badger 7.

Baseball: Evansville 6, Big Foot 5.

Softball: Williams Bay 3, Dodgeland/Hustisford 1.

Softball: Dodgeland/Hustisford 7, Williams Bay 6.

Softball: Wetosha Central 9, Badger 1.

Monday, May 2

Softball: Big Foot 7, Edgerton 6.

Softball: Union Grove 18, Badger 2.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.