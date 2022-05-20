Badger baseball defeats top ranked Wetosha Central on senior night

Two early home runs by the Badger offense and a strong pitching performance by senior pitcher Tyler Deleskiewicz led the way to a 10-6 victory over Wetosha Central on Friday, May 20 in an intense game from the first pitch to the last out.

“That was our best win of the year,” Badger baseball coach Beau Roddy said. “This is what we have been doing to teams all year and we finally pulled away from them. We did this to Waterford, we did this to Menominee Falls and we did this to Union Grove. We have been in position to win a lot of games, but this one was a no doubter.”

Badger coach Michael Ploch called this the best win of their coaching careers.

“We played a phenomenal team and we stuck it to them,” he said. “We have been preaching about runners in scoring position and how we need to get better with situational hitting and they followed through today. That was a huge difference.”

The pitching for Badger also made a difference. Deleskiewicz, who will be continuing his baseball career at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, pitched five innings, allowing three hits on three runs and four walks. He finished his outing with nine strikeouts, giving him a new Badger baseball single season strikeout record of 71 in 39 innings. Senior Mason Parent, who will be attending the University of Alabama in the fall, pitched two innings in relief, allowing two hits on three runs (no earned), one walk and three strikeouts.

Badger freshman Ryan McCarthy led off the game with a solo home run over the left center field fence. That same inning, Deleskiewicz launched a home run to put the Badgers up 2-0. Those home runs by were only the beginning for the Badgers, who broke out for 12 hits in the game.

Wetosha Central senior Jack Rose joined in on the home run frenzy in the top of the second, hitting one over the right field fence to make it a one-run game of 2-1.

Badger’s offense really came alive in the third. Senior Lex Dupee hit a two-run RBI single, Parent reached on an error to allow another run across to make it 5-1. Senior Jacob Needle, who will be attending the University of Colorado-Boulder, hit an RBI single and sophomore Wade Blakely, who led off the inning with a single, walked with the bases loaded to make it 7-1.

Wetosha Central sophomore Mason Mitacek hit the third home run combined of the game in the top half of the fourth, a two run shot over the left field fence.

Every time Wetosha Central inched closer, Badger came through at the plate. Sophomore Sam Polyock brought their lead back up to six of 9-3 in the bottom half of the inning when two runs scored after an error by a Falcons infielder.

Badger junior Crete Slattery hit an RBI double off the wall in the center field to score the 10th and final run for the Badgers in the fifth.

Wetosha Central added three more in the bottom half of the seventh, but it was not enough, and to say that the Badger faithful enjoyed the win would be an understatement.

“The moment we entered the locker room it was electric,” Roddy said. “The moment that first home run left the park we knew were in for an emotional game. We won the right way. It was a phenomenal win, best win of the season and it is a perfect time right before the playoffs to build momentum. We can be dangerous.”

Badger has six seniors on a team of 14 and Ploch said each one has paved the way for the Badger baseball program.

“These seniors are the pioneers of this new program and new culture that we put in place this year,” he said. “When we started out 0-5, they stuck with it and embraced it. The impact that they have made isn’t just going to last this year, it’s going to last for years to come with what they have done to embrace the coaching staff, the culture and the program. We told them at the beginning of the year that we want them to leave this program better than they found it and they have done that.”

Roddy calls the seniors the “heart and soul” and the reason they are where they are.

“The young guys look up to them,” he said. “In pressure situations, we look for them to step up. Some of the seniors this year didn’t have a big role last year and they have turned into every day starters. Collectively, all of them have been just a joy to coach and we look forward to them come back in 10 years and coach.”

Badger’s record improves to 8-14. Wetosha Central’s record falls to 18-3 and remain the eighth best team in the state, according to prepbaseballreport.com.

Dupee, who will be in an apprenticeship after graduating, went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Deleskiewicz went 3-for-4 with one RBI, a triple away from the cycle. Senior Chandler Loveridge-Flores, who will be attending Madison College, had two hits in four plate appearances. Needle, Slattery, Blakely and McCarthy all had one hit and one RBI. Seven of the nine batters had at least one hit and one RBI.

Scores from Tuesday, May-17-Friday, May 20.

Tuesday, May 17:

Baseball: Wetosha Central 6, Badger 5.

Baseball: Beloit Turner 6, Big Foot 1.

Softball: Big Foot 10, Evansville 5.

Softball: Fall River 11, Williams Bay 9.

Thursday, May 19:

Baseball: Beloit Turner 12, Big Foot 0.

Baseball: Delavan-Darien 8, Badger 5.

Softball: Kenosha St. Joseph 14, Williams Bay 1 (3-16).

