Badger baseball drops season opener 7-4 in extra innings

Badger’s first baseball game of the year required a bit of extra time to decide.
The Badgers went to extra innings before losing to Elkhorn 7-4 in a Southern Lakes Conference game in Lake Geneva on April 27.
For a largely inexperienced Badger team, it felt like a crushing defeat, but co-head coaches Michael Ploch and Beau Roddy were quick to give the team some perspective.
“We’ll bounce back,” Roddy said. “They’re dipping their heads like we just lost a playoff game, but it’s the first true conference game of the year and a long season ahead.”
Elkhorn scored three runs in the first two innings off Badger junior starting pitcher Tyler Deleskiewicz, while Elks’ starter Austin Bestul struck out six batters in that span. The only Badger that did not strike out in the first two innings was Deleskiewicz, who had a single in the first inning.
It looked as if Elkhorn was about to score another run in the top of the third, as Noah Anzalone was taking off toward home plate after a hard-hit ground ball by Matthew Loughney. However, Badger’s senior first baseman Grant Peterson scooped up the grounder and fired the ball to home plate where sophomore catcher Jimmy Athans tagged out Anzalone to keep the Elks scoreless in the inning.
Badger comeback
In the bottom of the third, the Badgers had their best offensive showing of the night.
Freshman Sam Polyock drew a walk and Athans followed with another walk. Sophomore Crete Slattery singled down the left field line and drove in Polyock to make it 3-1.
Next up was Deleskiewicz, who helped his own cause with a three-run home run over the left-center field fence to give Badger a 4-3 lead.
After a scoreless fourth inning, Elkhorn threatened to score again in the top of the fifth.
Deleskiewicz forced a groundout, then allowed a double and a walk before shifting to right field as Slattery took the mound. A walk by Elkhorn’s Loughney loaded the bases with one out.
Elkhorn’s next batter hit a long fly ball to right field, which Deleskiewicz settled under for an out. The outfielder showed off his pitching arm, firing to home to prevent Anzalone from scoring.
The well-rounded Deleskiewicz showed off all his tools in the game, with a blistering fastball on the mound, a home run at the plate and a stellar defensive play in the outfield.
“He’s a special player and we’re lucky to have him,” Ploch said.
Elkhorn’s resurgence
It was not a perfect game for the talented junior, though. To lead off the fifth inning, Elkhorn’s Zach Pflanzer hit a fly ball to right that Deleskeiwicz couldn’t hold on to. Two batters later, a single by Tanner Meinen sent Planzer home for the tying run.
Elkhorn scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning off of Badger pitchers Slattery and junior Lex Dupee, with a combination of hard-hit balls and walks giving the road team the 7-4 win.
With only one of Badger’s starting nine having varsity experience, and three freshmen and two sophomores in the lineup, the Badger coaches were understanding about the season-opening defeat.
“A lot of learning experiences for them and getting in-game situations is huge for them,” Ploch said. “We’re happy with what we saw for the most part, we’ll build from it.”
Other action
When the Badgers and Elks faced off again on April 29 in Elkhorn, the Badgers fell again, this time in 11-5 fashion.
Badger struck first with a two-run second inning, but the Elks scored four runs in the third and never looked back, scoring three in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth. Badger’s three runs in the fifth was not enough to mount a comeback.
Slattery led the Badger offense, knocking in three hits and two RBIs in the defeat.
The Badgers hosted perennial state power Janesville Craig on April 30, and Janesville came out on top 9-3.
Janesville scored all nine of their runs in the first four innings, including a four-run first inning that put them in the lead for good.