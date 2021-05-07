Badger baseball drops season opener 7-4 in extra innings

Elkhorn scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning off of Badger pitchers Slattery and junior Lex Dupee, with a combination of hard-hit balls and walks giving the road team the 7-4 win.

With only one of Badger’s starting nine having varsity experience, and three freshmen and two sophomores in the lineup, the Badger coaches were understanding about the season-opening defeat.

“A lot of learning experiences for them and getting in-game situations is huge for them,” Ploch said. “We’re happy with what we saw for the most part, we’ll build from it.”

Other action

When the Badgers and Elks faced off again on April 29 in Elkhorn, the Badgers fell again, this time in 11-5 fashion.

Badger struck first with a two-run second inning, but the Elks scored four runs in the third and never looked back, scoring three in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth. Badger’s three runs in the fifth was not enough to mount a comeback.

Slattery led the Badger offense, knocking in three hits and two RBIs in the defeat.

The Badgers hosted perennial state power Janesville Craig on April 30, and Janesville came out on top 9-3.