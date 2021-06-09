Badger baseball loses to rival Burlington 4-0

Badger’s archrival Burlington came to town on June 1 for a grudge match on the diamond.

The Demons got the better of the Badgers, winning 4-0.

Things started well for the Badgers. After a pregame ceremony honoring longtime coach Wayne Vorpagel, the team was energized.

Junior starting pitcher Tyler Deleskiewicz had five strikeouts in the first two innings and neutralized a few scoring chances caused by a pair of walks.

Offensively, the Badgers started both of their first two innings well. Sophomore catcher Jimmy Athans led off the first with a double to the left field wall, and junior Mason Parent kicked off the second with a single to right field. However, neither player was able to come around to score.

After an uneventful third inning for both teams, things started to unravel for the Badgers in the fourth.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A defensive error and a pair of Burlington singles allowed the Demons to take a 2-0 lead, spoiling an otherwise strong outing by Deleskiewicz. The junior pitcher’s fastball and curveball were working, but a handful of mistakes snowballed into a few runs.

“If he gets ahead of the hitters, I think he’s going to be great, and that will come,” Vorpagel said.