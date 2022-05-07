Badger baseball shuts out Burlington Catholic Central

On Friday, May 6, the Badger baseball team hit their “low point of the season,” according to coach Beau Roddy, after losing 14-0 in the first game followed by a 9-8 walk-off loss to Waterford in the second game of their doubleheader in which he felt the better team lost. So Saturday’s game against Division 4 Burlington Catholic Central was a way for the team to get back on track and that’s exactly what they did, defeating the Hilltoppers 10-0 in six innings.

“It was good to bounce back and get our first slaughter rule of the year,” Badger coach Michael Ploch said. “I hope this helps clear the mind of what happened last night and get us ready for conference games.”

Badger used three pitchers in the game through the six innings played with no runs allowed on just one hit, starting with sophomore JP Doyle. Doyle pitched three innings in which he had four walks and three strikeouts. Senior Jacob Needle pitched two innings where he finished with two strikeouts and one walk. Badger junior Crete Slattery, the primary catcher for the Badgers, came in the top of the sixth and shut the Hilltoppers offense down on just 10 pitches.

Badger got the first run across home plate in the bottom half of the third. Badger sophomore Sam Polyock singled to begin the inning and eventually came around to score when senior Chandler Loveridge-Flores hit a groundball and reached on an error allowing Polyock to score from third.

Doyle notched an RBI double in the fourth to bring home senior Mason Parent. Their third run came in on another error by the Catholic Central defense. They had six errors in the game.

Roddy called his team’s performance to begin the game sluggish, but that all changed in the fifth inning. Parent hit a one out RBI single to score sophomore Wade Blakely. That started a five run inning on five hits to give the Badgers an 8-0 lead at the end of five innings. They added two more in the sixth with the 10th and final run coming on a bases loaded hit by pitch of freshman Ryan McCarthy to end the game.

“I didn’t feel like we were taking the game seriously at first, but they finally started putting together good at-bats and it came together like it should have,” Roddy said.

Badger tallied 10 hits in the game. Doyle and Parent each went 2-for-2 with two RBIs apiece. Polyock went 2-for-3 with one RBI and McCarthy went 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Blakely went 1-for-2 with two runs scored. Seniors Tyler Deleskiewicz and Lex Dupee both had one hit.

Scores from games from May 2 through May 7.

Monday, May 2

Softball: Union Grove 18, Badger 2.

Softball: Big Foot 7, Edgerton 6.

Tuesday, May 3

Horicon 18, Williams Bay 3.

Wednesday, May 4

Baseball: Big Foot 6, Clinton 5.

Game 2: Clinton 15, Big Foot 3.

Softball: Broadhead 12, Big Foot 0.

Thursday, May 5

Softball: Badger 4, Union Grove 2.

Softball: Edgerton 8, Big Foot 7.

Softball: Palmyra-Eagle 18, Williams Bay 3.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.