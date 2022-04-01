Badger no-hit in opening day loss to Janesville Craig

It was a tough assignment for the Badger baseball team to face off against a “historically always one of the best teams in the state” in Janesville Craig out of the Big Eight Conference on what was a brisk 43-degree day. Janesville Craig looked every bit of a 16-win team a season ago in their 7-0 shutout and no hit bid over the Badgers on Friday, April 1, at Badger High School.

Janesville Craig pitcher Jack Ryan struck out the first nine Badger batters through three innings of work. Badger got their first baserunner with one out in the fifth on a walk. Badger junior Crete Slattery was robbed of two hits in the game, one on a lineout to short and one where he came up just short of hitting a home run.

“The bats weren’t there for us, but they will be,” Badger co-head coach Beau Roddy said. “I can chalk this one up to nerves.”

Badger senior pitcher Tyler Deleskiewicz, their number one starter, walked the first three Cougar batters to begin the game. However, he got out of the bases loaded jam with only one run allowed in the first inning on a ball that got by the catcher in a strikeout.

“It’s hard when you start with three straight walks, but we settled in for the most part,” Roddy said. “

Deleskiewicz got the first two Janesville Craig batters out in the second before a hit by pitch and a RBI triple over the centerfielder’s head by Janesville Craig’s Jake Schaffner. The Cougars increased their lead to 3-0 to close out the inning.

Badger senior Lex Dupree replaced Deleskiewicz on the mound to begin the fourth inning. Deleskiewicz finished his outing with six strikeouts.

“The nerves were so noticeable for our team,” Roddy said. “Physically we were ready, but the mental aspect of the game showed some flaws on the first day.”

Janesville Craig added two in the fourth and two more runs in the seventh to come away with their first victory of the year.

“All our guys were super excited to play baseball, there was a lot of energy in the locker room, but our guys were shaken a little bit in the first,” Roddy said. “But that will change. That’s why we have games like this before conference play and that’s why we hoped to have four games, but the weather didn’t work out.”

Badger’s games against Big Foot on March 26, Menominee Falls and Dominican scheduled for Saturday, April 2, were all canceled due to inclement weather.

“We hadn’t seen live pitching outside until this game since we have had to practice indoors so much,” Badger co-coach Michael Ploch said. “But there were some positives to take out of this. Our guys are buying into the program, buying into the culture and once we get into a groove and get to playing some games I think will get on a roll.”

Badger will head into Southern Lakes Conference play beginning Tuesday, April 5, at Elkhorn. The game is set for 4:30 p.m. weather permitting. That game sets up a home-and-home for the Badgers with another game against Elkhorn on Friday, April 8, at Badger High School.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.