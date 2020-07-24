Badger pitcher catches attention with scorching fastball

In baseball, the blistering speed of a fastball impresses players, coaches and fans alike. While a stellar changeup or curveball can earn strikeouts, it is tough to match the spectacle of a pitcher throwing heat.
Badger High School incoming junior Tyler Deleskiewicz throws heat.
Deleskiewicz learned the power of the fastball last month when he threw 90 mph during a tournament, and quickly earned the attention of college coaches and professional scouts in attendance.
Only 16 years old, Deleskiewicz turned heads June 30 when he pitched an inning during a showcase tournament in Franklin for the top players in Wisconsin and Illinois. The Badger pitcher struck out all three batters he faced, throwing between 88 and 90 mph on the radar gun.
It did not take long after that performance until college coaches started reaching out.
“I got into my car afterwards, and I had three or four colleges already texting me,” he recalled.
So far, Deleskiewicz has been contacted by about a half-dozen colleges, including Big Ten standouts Illinois and Iowa.
That attention is the result of a rare accomplishment.
Badger head coach Beau Roddy says he has never seen a player at the school throw 90 mph.
Mick Matsie, who coaches Deleskiewicz on the Pro Player Hurricanes travel baseball team out of McHenry, Illinois, says that he has not seen a 16-year-old in the program ever throw that hard.
Not only is Deleskiewicz one of the fastest pitchers Badger has ever seen, he still has two more seasons to serve as the team’s ace on the mound while continuing to develop, which both tantalizes and scares co-head coaches Roddy and Mike Ploch.
“I talked to Coach Ploch, and we’re giddy about it. The first thing we said to each other is, let’s not screw this up,” Roddy said with a chuckle.
While a lot of young players can throw a fastball hard when they are alone in their backyard, Matsie says that Deleskiewicz’s ability to do it with the spotlight on him makes it even more impressive.
“He’s in there hitting those numbers against live hitters, and getting people out. That’s where it was really special for him,” Matsie said.
Beyond just getting his name out there, the performance in late June earned Deleskiewicz a spot on the Wisconsin team at the Prep Baseball Report Future Games in Franklin from Aug. 2-4.
The Future Games typically features a three-game tournament schedule for the best incoming sophomores and juniors across the country, as well providing as a scouting workout that boasts an audience of more than 800 college and professional scouts.
This season, in light of the coronavirus, the nationwide tournament has been replaced with regional tournaments, including the event in Franklin for players from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Illinois and Wisconsin.
Deleskiewicz knows the importance of the moment, and has embraced the excitement and challenge of being among the country’s best high school players.
“This is one of the biggest tournaments I’ll ever play in. There’s going to be a lot of eyes on me, and I’m just going to go out there and do my best,” he said.
This year has not been without its challenges, though, as the high school baseball season was canceled this spring, depriving Deleskiewicz of a chance to get some experience with the Badgers.
Rather than just moping about the cancellation, Deleskiewicz used the time constructively, lifting weights in his garage, going for jogs and playing catch and hitting off a tee in his backyard. He says he was pushing himself harder than ever before, and some of his recent successes have been a result of that extra effort.
While he has hit one of his goals, Deleskiewicz does not think he will let his newfound training regimen fall by the wayside any time soon.
“A lot of people would get this accomplishment and all this recognition, and be like, ‘Alright, I’m done,’ “ he said. “But me, I’m trying to get better.”
Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that the Prep Baseball Report Future Games has been restructured for a regional event in Franklin rather than a national event previously planned in Georgia.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!