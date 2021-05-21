 Skip to main content
Badgers and Bulldogs baseball have bumpy week
alert top story

Slattery

Sophomore Crete Slattery, shown above in an earlier game, was the star of the Badger offense in a pair of games this week.

 Andrew Tucker

Both the Badger and Williams Bay baseball teams had up-and-down weeks, going a combined 2-4.

Badger

The Badgers started off with a close home loss, falling to Delavan-Darien 9-7 on May 13.

Sophomore Crete Slattery drove in a pair of runs. No Badger crossed the plate more than once either, with seven different players scoring.

On May 15 the Badgers played a pair of games at Trenary Field in Menomonee Falls, winning one and losing one.

The loss came against the hometown Phoenix, a 14-4 defeat in five innings.

Slattery once again led the offense, driving in three of the team’s four runs

The other game was a blowout in Badger’s favor, winning a 12-2 five-inning game against Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Senior Joey Amann, junior Tyler Deleskiewicz and junior Chandler Loveridge-Flores all drove in two runs. Loveridge-Flores, junior Mason Parent, freshman Wade Balkeley and senior Zach Lindbloom all scored twice.

Parent also had a strong outing on the mound, pitching all five innings and allowing two earned runs.

Williams Bay

The Bulldogs started the week with a home game on May 13 and losing to Johnson Creek 18-3.

The game was tied 3-3 after three innings, but Johnson Creek pulled away and made it 9-3 after six. The Bluejays scored nine more in the seventh.

Williams Bay performed better on May 15, splitting a doubleheader against Hustisford/Dodgeland.

The Dogs lost 7-1 and won 5-4.

