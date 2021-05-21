Badgers and Bulldogs baseball have bumpy week

Both the Badger and Williams Bay baseball teams had up-and-down weeks, going a combined 2-4.
Badger
The Badgers started off with a close home loss, falling to Delavan-Darien 9-7 on May 13.
Sophomore Crete Slattery drove in a pair of runs. No Badger crossed the plate more than once either, with seven different players scoring.
On May 15 the Badgers played a pair of games at Trenary Field in Menomonee Falls, winning one and losing one.
The loss came against the hometown Phoenix, a 14-4 defeat in five innings.
Slattery once again led the offense, driving in three of the team’s four runs
The other game was a blowout in Badger’s favor, winning a 12-2 five-inning game against Whitefish Bay Dominican.
Senior Joey Amann, junior Tyler Deleskiewicz and junior Chandler Loveridge-Flores all drove in two runs. Loveridge-Flores, junior Mason Parent, freshman Wade Balkeley and senior Zach Lindbloom all scored twice.
Parent also had a strong outing on the mound, pitching all five innings and allowing two earned runs.
Williams Bay
The Bulldogs started the week with a home game on May 13 and losing to Johnson Creek 18-3.
The game was tied 3-3 after three innings, but Johnson Creek pulled away and made it 9-3 after six. The Bluejays scored nine more in the seventh.
Williams Bay performed better on May 15, splitting a doubleheader against Hustisford/Dodgeland.
The Dogs lost 7-1 and won 5-4.