Baseball teams feature strong offense throughout week

Despite strong offensive showings, all three local baseball teams had up-and-down weeks.
Badger
The Badgers played a pair of games against Wilmot, starting off with a 7-1 road win on May 18.
Badger never trailed, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning, then adding two in the fifth and three in the sixth. The only run it allowed came in the bottom of the first inning.
Senior Zach Lindbloom threw 4⅓ innings as the starter and junior Tyler Deleskiewicz threw 2⅔ innings of relief.
The Badgers’ offense was even stronger in the next game on May 21, but so was Wilmot’s, and the Panthers won 13-9.
Both offenses were hot from the start. Wilmot held a 7-6 lead at the end of the first inning. The Panthers steadily added to their lead, scoring in four of the next six frames,. The Badger scored three runs in the sixth.
Badger sophomore Crete Slattery had three hits and three RBIs.
Big Foot
The Chiefs started the week with an offensive explosion, defeating Whitewater 17-6 in Walworth on May 18.
Whitewater scored twice in the first inning. Big Foot narrowed with a run in the bottom of the second, but the Whippets expanded their advantage to 5-1 in the top of the third.
Big Foot got a run in the third inning, then grabbed a 6-5 lead with four runs in the fourth. Whitewater tied it 6-6 in the top of the fifth, but Big Foot surged back ahead 11-6 with five runs in the bottom of the inning.
The Chiefs ended the game early at 17-6 thanks to a six-run sixth inning.
Senior shortstop Anthony Hibl went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored. Senior catcher Eli Greco and junior pitcher/infielder Alex Schmitz each scored three runs.
Schmitz started and went four innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out three. Junior Austin Hering threw two scoreless innings. He didn’t allow a hit or a walk and struck out one.
Big Foot kept rolling on May 20, beating Whitewater 12-4 at home.
The Chiefs scored two runs in each of the first two innings, one in the third, and five in the fourth to go ahead 10-0.
With the game close to ending early due to the 10-run rule, the Whippets stayed alive with three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Junior Joey Schmitz went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and scored a run. Juniors Sam Phillips and Austin Hering partnered with senior Jacob Camren on the mound to hold Whitewater to just four runs on six hits and four walks.
Big Foot closed out the week with a back-and-forth 5-4 loss at Edgerton on May 21.
The Chiefs scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but Edgerton responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame.
After a pair of scoreless frames, the Chiefs jumped ahead 4-3 in the top of the fourth. The Crimson Tide retook the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Joey Schmitz went 2-for-for with two RBI and one run scored. Hibl was 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
Williams Bay
The Bulldogs started the week with a 5-1 loss to Parkview at home on May 20.
Williams Bay then swept a doubleheader against Rio on May 22, winning 16-1 and 7-1.
Sam Norton pitched five innings of one-run ball in the first game and Charlie Schultz threw five innings and allowed one run in the second.