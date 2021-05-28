Baseball teams feature strong offense throughout week

Despite strong offensive showings, all three local baseball teams had up-and-down weeks.

Badger

The Badgers played a pair of games against Wilmot, starting off with a 7-1 road win on May 18.

Badger never trailed, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning, then adding two in the fifth and three in the sixth. The only run it allowed came in the bottom of the first inning.

Senior Zach Lindbloom threw 4⅓ innings as the starter and junior Tyler Deleskiewicz threw 2⅔ innings of relief.

The Badgers’ offense was even stronger in the next game on May 21, but so was Wilmot’s, and the Panthers won 13-9.

Both offenses were hot from the start. Wilmot held a 7-6 lead at the end of the first inning. The Panthers steadily added to their lead, scoring in four of the next six frames,. The Badger scored three runs in the sixth.

Badger sophomore Crete Slattery had three hits and three RBIs.

Big Foot

The Chiefs started the week with an offensive explosion, defeating Whitewater 17-6 in Walworth on May 18.