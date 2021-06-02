Bay and Big Foot win baseball battles

Both Big Foot and Williams Bay’s baseball teams picked up wins this week.

Big Foot

The Chiefs won a high-scoring matchup at home, beating Clinton 11-9.

Clinton jumped ahead early, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning. Big Foot scored two in the bottom of the frame to cut the deficit to 4-2. Each team scored one run in the second and third innings, then Clinton scored three in the fourth to extend its lead to 9-4.

Big Foot’s offense exploded in the bottom of the fifth, scoring six runs for a 10-9 lead. The Chiefs tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth to bring the final score to 11-9.

It was a balanced offensive attack for the Chiefs, with seven players driving in runs. Senior Anthony Hibl, junior Joey Schmitz, senior Jacob Camren and senior Eli Greco all scored two runs each.

Williams Bay

The Bulldogs hit the road and pulled off a narrow 6-5 win at Fall River.

Williams Bay took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, then Fall River went ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the third.