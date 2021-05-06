Big Foot and Bay win in first week of baseball season

The Big Foot and Williams Bay baseball teams each picked up a win and a loss last week.

Big Foot

The Chiefs kicked off the season with an April 27 home game against Evansville and won 10-1.

Evansville scored one run in the second inning, then three in the third for a 4-0 lead. For the Chiefs, designated hitter Ethan Hubanks scored the team’s only run in the fourth inning.

The Blue Devils scored a run in the fifth, two in the sixth and three more in the seventh to finish off the 10-1 win.

Big Foot got revenge two days later, defeating Evansville 12-2 on April 29 in Evansville.

After a scoreless first inning, Evansville scored one run in the bottom of the second. Big Foot responded with a run in the top of the third. The Blue Devils got the lead back 2-1 thanks to a run in the bottom of the third inning.

The Chiefs broke open the game by scoring six runs in the top of the fourth, and added with two in the fifth and three more in the seventh.

Alex Schmitz pitching 5⅔ innings, allowing two runs while striking out seven. He also went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored.