Big Foot and Bay win in first week of baseball season

The Big Foot and Williams Bay baseball teams each picked up a win and a loss last week.
Big Foot
The Chiefs kicked off the season with an April 27 home game against Evansville and won 10-1.
Evansville scored one run in the second inning, then three in the third for a 4-0 lead. For the Chiefs, designated hitter Ethan Hubanks scored the team’s only run in the fourth inning.
The Blue Devils scored a run in the fifth, two in the sixth and three more in the seventh to finish off the 10-1 win.
Big Foot got revenge two days later, defeating Evansville 12-2 on April 29 in Evansville.
After a scoreless first inning, Evansville scored one run in the bottom of the second. Big Foot responded with a run in the top of the third. The Blue Devils got the lead back 2-1 thanks to a run in the bottom of the third inning.
The Chiefs broke open the game by scoring six runs in the top of the fourth, and added with two in the fifth and three more in the seventh.
Alex Schmitz pitching 5⅔ innings, allowing two runs while striking out seven. He also went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored.
Catcher Eli Greco and left fielder Nevin Anderson each had two RBIs, while Greco and outfielder Austin Cocroft each scored three runs.
Big Foot’s third game of the week came April 30, with the Chiefs losing 6-2 at home against East Troy.
It was a steady trickle of runs for the Trojans, with one in the second, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the seventh. Big Foot scored one run in each of the final two innings.
Schmitz and outfielder Ben Martin each drove in an RBI, while Anderson and Greco both scored a run.
Williams Bay
The Bulldogs kicked off the season with a 10-5 road loss against Horicon on April 27.
Each team scored three runs in the first inning, but Horicon’s seven-run surge in the second inning was enough for the win.
Harley Knight drove in a pair of RBI, while Dominic Robbins drove in a run.
Williams Bay picked up its first win of the season on April 29, beating Horicon in the Bay 4-2.
The Bay’s win came in part due to a solid performance on the mound as starter Owen King threw four innings with only one earned run allowed, and two runs overall, and Charlie Schultz pitched three scoreless innings of relief.
Robbins and Knight picked up the Dogs’ only RBIs again, with each notching one. Once again, four different Dogs scored runs in the game.
It was a tough day at the ballpark on April 30 when the Bulldogs lost a 41-1 matchup against Delavan-Darien.
The Comets scored five runs in the first, 11 in the second and 25 in the fourth. King was the only Bulldogs player to score in the game, crossing the plate in the third inning.