Big Foot baseball advances in playoffs

In the first round of the baseball playoffs on June 10, Big Foot survived and advanced while Williams Bay was eliminated.

Big Foot

The fourth-seeded Chiefs kicked off the postseason with a thorough home victory, defeating No. 5 seed Lake Mills 6-1.

Senior Anthony Hibl started the game with a jolt, hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to give Big Foot a 2-0 lead.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the second inning the Chiefs scored four runs, including a bases-loaded walk by Hibl, to go ahead 6-0.

Meanwhile, Lake Mills mustered a single run in the seventh inning.

Hibl led the way offensively and dominated on the mound. He threw six scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Big Foot’s win sent them to a second-round road matchup against Rock Valley Conference rival and top-seeded Jefferson on June 14. The Eagles defeated the Chiefs 16-4 and 10-0 in the regular season.

Williams Bay

The Bulldogs’ season ended on the road, losing to Whitefish Bay Dominican High School 12-0.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.