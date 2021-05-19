Big Foot baseball loses 16-4 to undefeated Jefferson

From that point on, Big Foot was mentally out of the game.

“It was 5-3, they hit that bomb and it kind of deflated us,” Bochat said. “That was a tough one.”

Another run in the sixth extended Jefferson’s lead to 8-3. Big Foot experimented with a few pitchers who had not had much experience yet this year in the top of the seventh, which led to eight more runs for the Eagles and a 16-3 lead.

The Chiefs scored one final time in the bottom of the seventh when Camren picked up his second RBI, driving in Hibl with a single.

Despite the lopsided final margin, Bochat said he did not want his players to sulk. He tried to point out the positives to his young, junior-heavy group.

“Our goal is to get better every week, and I think we took a step in the right direction,” Bochat said.

Other action

Big Foot had a tough time in their next game, losing a 6-3 home game against Edgerton on May 14.