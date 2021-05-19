Big Foot baseball loses 16-4 to undefeated Jefferson

WALWORTH — The Big Foot baseball team had a solid three-game stretch to start the month of May, beating McFarland twice and East Troy once to bring its record to 4-2.
The Chiefs, however, faced a tougher task a week later, playing undefeated Jefferson (8-0), a perennial power in the Rock Valley Conference.
That two-game set did not start well for BFHS. The ChiefDogs lost 10-0 on the road on May 11.
When the series returned to Walworth on May 13, head coach Steve Bochat wanted to make sure his team hit the ball better than they did in the first game.
The Chiefs did that, though they struggled to keep the Eagles off the scoreboard and lost 16-4.
Jefferson scored two runs in the top of the first inning and one more in the top of the second for a quick 3-0 lead.
Chiefs comeback
Big Foot responded, scoring a run in the bottom of the second when junior Austin Cocroft scored on a single by junior Carter Gosse. But with the bases loaded and no outs, the Chiefs were unable to score more. The inning ended with a strikeout and a double play.
After holding the Eagles scoreless in the top of the third, the Chiefs tied the game with their best offensive stretch of the afternoon.
Junior Nevin Anderson drew a walk to start the inning, then senior Anthony Hibl and junior Joey Schmitz hit back-to-back singles to load the bases. Cocroft picked up the team’s third single in a row, which scored Anderson for a 3-2 score.
Senior Jacob Camren hit into a fielder’s choice that put Schmitz out at third, but Hibl scored to tie the game at 3-3.
With a man on first and second and one out, it looked like the Chiefs might be able to do more damage.
But Eagles pitcher Eli Hoffman picked off Camren at first base, then struck out junior Austin Hening to end the threat.
Jefferson quickly regained the lead, scoring a run in the top of the fourth.
Big Foot started the next inning strong, and seemed ready to respond. Gosse led off the inning with a double, then senior Alex Vail walked to put two men on with no outs. Big Foot made three straight outs to end the inning without scoring.
Trailing 4-3 at the end of the fourth, the Chiefs had runners in scoring position with one or no outs in three straight innings and could have had a sizable lead if things had gone their way.
Focus broken
The situation got worse for Big Foot when they allowed three runs in the top of the fifth, including a two-run home run by Hoffman, and fell behind 7-3.
From that point on, Big Foot was mentally out of the game.
“It was 5-3, they hit that bomb and it kind of deflated us,” Bochat said. “That was a tough one.”
Another run in the sixth extended Jefferson’s lead to 8-3. Big Foot experimented with a few pitchers who had not had much experience yet this year in the top of the seventh, which led to eight more runs for the Eagles and a 16-3 lead.
The Chiefs scored one final time in the bottom of the seventh when Camren picked up his second RBI, driving in Hibl with a single.
Despite the lopsided final margin, Bochat said he did not want his players to sulk. He tried to point out the positives to his young, junior-heavy group.
“Our goal is to get better every week, and I think we took a step in the right direction,” Bochat said.
Other action
Big Foot had a tough time in their next game, losing a 6-3 home game against Edgerton on May 14.
The Chiefs took an early lead, scoring one run in the first inning. That narrow advantage held for most of the low-scoring game, though Edgerton scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning for a 3-1 lead, then scored three more in the top of the seventh to go ahead 6-1.
Big Foot rallied in the bottom of the seventh with two runs, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.
Cocroft and Camren drove in the team’s only RBIs, and Anderson led the team with two runs scored.