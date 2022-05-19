Big Foot baseball shutout by Beloit Turner

The Beloit Turner baseball team, who has only lost three games all season and sit in first place with a two game lead in the Rock Valley Conference, defeated Big Foot 12-0 on Thursday, May 19.

“We played with them (Beloit Turner) on Tuesday and lost 6-1,” Big Foot head baseball coach Steve Bochat said. “Today we were down 3-0 in the fifth; it was a good game in the fifth, but then the put up six. We just cannot give them four to five outs like we did in that inning. That’s the difference.”

A two-run double by Beloit Turner’s Cal Ries got the first of many runs on the board for the Trojans in the top half of the first inning. Another RBI double followed to give them an early 3-0 lead.

Both of Big Foot’s hits in the game came in the first. Senior Nevin Anderson hit a one out single. Freshman Connor Weeks reached on an error and senior Joey Schmitz, who recently signed his national letter of intent to continue his baseball career at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, singled to give the Chiefs the bases loaded with just one out. But Big Foot was unable to capitalize and the inning ended after a double play.

Weeks started on the mound for Big Foot and he kept the Turner bats in check from the second inning through the fourth with no runs allowed. Beloit Turner got hot offensively in the fifth, breaking the game open with six runs led by a three-run home run by Eric Halon to put the game out of reach.

The Trojans added three more runs in the top of the seventh to give them their 17th win of the season. Big Foot falls to 3-16 on the year.

“”We got to improve and that’s what we have been saying for the past couple weeks,” Bochat said. “We got Catholic Memorial up next, if we give them four to five outs like we did today, our season will be over by next Thursday. We just have to get better and our bats need to wake up. We have to get consecutive hits. We hit the ball right at them a few times, but we’re just not hitting up and down the lineup.”

Weeks pitched 4/2/3 allowing 11 hits on nine runs. He struck out one. Senior Ermesto Bernal pitched two innings allowing three hits on two runs with two walks. Cocroft pitched 1/1/3 and gave up two hits on one run.

Beloit Turner finished with 16 hits. Ries led the team going 4-for-4 with four doubles and four RBIs. Michael Cook went 3-for-4. Halon, batting out of the ninth hole, went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Connor Hughes had two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Three other players had one hit.

Scores from Thursday, May 17:

Baseball: Delavan-Darien 8, Badger 5.

