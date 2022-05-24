Big Foot’s offense comes alive on senior night in win over Parkview

In their final home game of the season on a special night for all 10 seniors, with no underclassmen playing in the game, the Big Foot baseball team came away with a 10-4 victory over Parkview on Tuesday, May 24.

“It was senior night, so we played all the seniors,” Big Foot head coach Steve Bochat said. “We had some guys in there who hadn’t played a whole lot, but I wanted to stick to that even with pitching. I wanted to let them (seniors) go out there and try to win the game and it turned out all right.”

Big Foot had 10 hits on 10 runs with all nine batters in the lineup having at least one hit.

“It was a good night,” he said. “Our goal this week was to try and win two games and that’s what they did.”

Big Foot defeated Stoughton 14-3 on Monday, May 23, with the team coming away with 14 hits and the largest margin of victory all season.

That offensive consistency continued against Parkview. Senior Joey Schmitz hit an RBI groundout in the bottom of the first inning, which led to a flurry of runs throughout the rest of the game for the Chiefs.

Big Foot added two more runs in the second inning on another RBI groundout by senior Ethan Hubanks and a bases loaded walk issued to senior Austin Herring. Senior Lucas Morris, who started the game on the mound for the Chiefs, hit an RBI single in the third.

The fourth inning was the only inning Big Foot did not register a run or a hit, so the Big Foot bats seemed to take that personally in the next inning. Hubanks hit a bases loaded RBI single to get the scoring started in the fifth. Senior Ernesto Bernal followed with an RBI groundout. In the next at-bat, senior Austin Cocroft hit a two-run triple to the gap in right field to make it 8-0. The ninth run and fifth run of the inning came in to score on a passed ball. The 10th run came in on a sacrifice fly by Morris in the bottom of the sixth.

Parkview added two runs in the sixth and two in the seventh, but it was all for not with Big Foot coming away with fifth win of the season and a meaningful one for the seniors.

“They’re such hard workers,” Bochat said. “They were the COVID group, so they missed a year and I think that hurt them. But they are all just a great group of kids who hard workers and so much fun. We wouldn’t have this facility if it weren’t for those 11 guys.”

Senior Erik Hereley led his team in hits going 2-for-3 at the plate. Senior Austin Cocroft went 1-for-3 in the leadoff spot with two RBIs. Hubanks went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Senior Garter Gosse and Austin Herring each had a double, with Herring coming around to score three of the team’s 10 runs.

Morris pitched two innings allowing just one hit and two walks. Herring pitched four innings in relief allowing three hits on two runs (one earned) and one walk. He had one strikeout. Cocroft allowed one hit on two runs and one walk in the one inning he pitched to finish off the game. Parkview only had five hits.

Scores from Tuesday, May 24:

Baseball: Badger 6, Dominican 5.

Softball: McFarland 10, Big Foot 0 (6-15).

