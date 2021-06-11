Bulldogs baseball continues strong streak

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Junior Sam Phillips had a strong day at the plate for the Chiefs, going 1-for-2, while drawing three walks and driving in four runs. Fellow junior Joey Schmitz had a similarly strong day, going 3-for-4, including a triple, while drawing one walk, driving in two RBI and scoring three runs.

Williams Bay

The Bulldogs won a trio of games in the span of seven days, giving the team a six-game winning streak as the season begins to near its end.

First up was a 4-2 victory over Alden Hebron on June 1 that featured a strong pitching performance by the Bulldogs.

Sophomore Owen King started the game and threw six innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out eight. Senior Same Norton closed the door with one shutout inning of relief, with one strikeout.

That duo also did well at the plate, with Norton hitting a triple and driving in two runs, while Kind drove in an RBI and scored a run.

Williams Bay’s next win was two days later when the squad won a 7-2 contest against Fall River.