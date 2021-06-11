Bulldogs baseball continues strong streak

Williams Bay’s baseball team had the best fortunes of all the local squads, winning a trio of games to stretch its active winning streak to six games.
Badger
After losing a 4-0 pitchers’ duel against Burlington on June 1, the Badgers and Demons met up ahead on June 4 for a more offense-focused affair as Burlington won 9-4.
The Badgers fell in another slugfest on June 7, losing a 10-6 home game against Kenosha St. Joseph.
Juniors Tyler Deleskiewicz and Jacob Needle tied for the team lead in RBI, each driving in two runs.
Big Foot
Besides just the win over Brodhead on June 3 it was a busy week for the Chiefs, playing four other games.
First up was a 5-4 road defeat at the hands of Brodhead on June 1, though Big Foot was able to get revenge two days later.
On June 4, the Chiefs hosted a doubleheader against perennial Rock Valley Conference powerhouse Turner, who defeated BFHS 9-0 and 11-3 in the pair of games.
Big Foot got back on the right track on June 7 with a resounding road win over Clinton 15-4.
It was a close game early on, with a 2-2 tie at the end of the first inning and a narrow 5-3 lead for the Chiefs after the second inning. However, a seven-run barrage in the fourth inning put Big Foot ahead for good.
Junior Sam Phillips had a strong day at the plate for the Chiefs, going 1-for-2, while drawing three walks and driving in four runs. Fellow junior Joey Schmitz had a similarly strong day, going 3-for-4, including a triple, while drawing one walk, driving in two RBI and scoring three runs.
Williams Bay
The Bulldogs won a trio of games in the span of seven days, giving the team a six-game winning streak as the season begins to near its end.
First up was a 4-2 victory over Alden Hebron on June 1 that featured a strong pitching performance by the Bulldogs.
Sophomore Owen King started the game and threw six innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out eight. Senior Same Norton closed the door with one shutout inning of relief, with one strikeout.
That duo also did well at the plate, with Norton hitting a triple and driving in two runs, while Kind drove in an RBI and scored a run.
Williams Bay’s next win was two days later when the squad won a 7-2 contest against Fall River.
It was another strong day on the mound, with junior Collin Kuiper starting the game and throwing 5 and 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts without allowing an earned run, and senior Charlie Schultz throwing 1 and 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and striking out two batters.
The Bulldogs’ final game of the week was a back-and-forth 7-5 victory over Living Word Lutheran.
Williams Bay took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Living Word bounced back with three runs in the bottom of the frame for a 3-2 advantage. After Living Word added a run in the second, Williams Bay surged into the lead with four runs in the third to go up 6-4.
Living Word Lutheran narrowed the deficit to 6-5 with one run in the fourth, but the Bulldogs held them scoreless from there, with their offense adding one final run in the seventh for the two-run victory.
King had another strong day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored, hitting two doubles and a triple.