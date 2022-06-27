Chasing MLB dreams; Lake Geneva Badgers' Deleskiewicz to play for Division 1 UW-Milwaukee Panthers

Recent Badger High School graduate Tyler Deleskiewicz, who stands 6’5, has long had a dream of playing Major League Baseball. Though he played basketball and football up until his senior season, baseball has always been his favorite and it is not just because his fastball tops out at 96 mph.

“What made me settle on baseball was how much enjoyment it brought me,” he said. “The beauty in the game is what really settled that decision for me.”

Deleskiewicz will be starting his college baseball career next year at the only Division 1 College Baseball program in the state at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He plans to major in business.

The perfect fit

Though UW-Milwaukee was his only scholarship offer, he believes it is the best fit for him as a lifelong resident of Wisconsin and Walworth County.

“In Wisconsin, it’s the only D-1 school with baseball, so I thought it would be really cool to stay home,” Deleskiewicz said. “Milwaukee is just far enough away where I’m close enough to home where I can come back, but also far enough away where I feel like I have freedom.”

Growing up, he said his original plan was to be a hitter and he didn't begin pitching until the fourth grade. Looking back at it now, he is certainly glad he made the switch.

“Sophomore year is when my pitching really took off and that’s when I settled down,” he said. “I got invited by Prep Baseball Report to pitch in a televised game during COVID,” he said. “I went out there and nobody knew my name and nobody knew who I was. I hit 90 mph on the radar gun for the first time and that is when things started taking off. I got back to my car after the game and my phone was blowing up with college coaches. It was pretty cool.”

Prep Baseball Report is a scouting service that covers high school baseball year-round.

Badger co-coach Beau Roddy noticed Deleskiewicz the moment he stepped onto Jonas Field as a freshman and four years later, he cannot say enough good things about him.

“He is the best ever to put on a Badger baseball uniform,” he said. “He has developed like he should since being a freshman. He has set the pace for Badger baseball to make a big turnaround. It has never been about him, it has always been about the team and making others better.”

That turnaround has already began for Badger baseball during the 2022 season. In 2021, they finished with three wins. This past season, they finished with 10 wins including a regional win.

“This is probably the closest group of teammates I have had playing baseball in a while,” Deleskiewicz said. “It was amazing how we shifted the whole idea of losing is fine to now winning.”

Credit to parents

He credits his parents, who he says have done so much for him, for many of his successes and who he is as a person.

“They are always pushing me to my limits,” Deleskiewicz said. “They’re always on me about my schoolwork first because that comes first and sports are second. They’re always on me about waking up early, not sleeping in and making sure I’m always working toward my goals.”

Deleskiewicz finished his senior season with a single season record of 80 strikeouts in 44 innings of work with a 1.423 earned run average (ERA) and held opponents to a .112 batting average against (BAA). He broke the original strikeout record of 66 held by former player Colton Andersen in a 10-6 victory over Westosha Central on May 20. In his four years as a varsity baseball pitcher, he his fifth all-time in innings pitched with 101, seventh all-time in wins with seven and second all-time in strikeouts with 139.

“He could have easily gone the club route in his last year,” Badger baseball co-coach Michael Ploch said. “For him to come back to a team like us that won three games last season and where he probably isn’t going to get the exposure that he would elsewhere, has meant everything. He has embraced the culture more than anyone has, he is the leader of this team and program and he always put the team first. With the future he has ahead of him, for him to put the team first before himself and the scouts is unbelievable. He has been awesome.”

Deleskiewicz didn’t want to play somewhere else; he wanted to play Badger baseball under the coaching from Roddy and Ploch.

“These guys are two of the best people I know,” he said. “They’re so kind; they help me whenever I need anything. Starting on varsity as a freshman, with nine seniors, they got me in with the team to make me feel more comfortable.”

Ready for college baseball

Even though he said the four years have flown by as a Badger High School student-athlete, he is ready for the college experience on and off the baseball diamond.

“My goal is to have a few starts and I want to have a decent role,” he said referring to his upcoming freshman season at UW-Milwaukee. “I want to keep my GPA up to what the team averages and above that. I want to fulfill being a student-athlete, not just the athlete part.”

Deleskiewicz believes that dream he set when he was younger of making it to the Major Leagues is possible and he’s going to do his best to turn that into a reality one pitch at a time.

“I definitely believe in myself that I can make it,” he said.

