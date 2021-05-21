 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Burlington baseball standout launches coaching career
alert top story

Former Burlington baseball standout launches coaching career

{{featured_button_text}}
Helnore

Dane Helnore, left, a former Burlington baseball standout, celebrates with his Chippewa Falls players as he gets his start in coaching.

 Andrew Tucker

Baseball coach Scott Staude has made a big impact on the Burlington baseball community, and now his players are beginning to make their mark on the Wisconsin baseball landscape.

Dane Helnore, a 2015 Burlington High School graduate, recently started his own coaching career. He serves an assistant coach at Chippewa Falls High School.

The former Demons standout credits Staude for opening his eyes to the magic and meaning that you can glean from coaching

“My coaches in high school were the ones that inspired me to want to be a coach someday,” Helnore said. “They brought that intensity while focusing on the little things and having a good baseball IQ, a sense of awareness. There’s so many different personalities and it’s such a weird game.”

A two-time All-Southern Lakes Conference selection while playing for the Demons, Helnore played one season at UW-Stout. He said he started to get burned out juggling sports and college life and wanted to take a year off before returning to play as a junior.

But just before his junior season, Helnore suffered a pair of injuries that left him unable to rejoin the Blue Devils’ team.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

During his newly-found free time of his junior year, he started to coach.

In the spring of 2019, he was a junior varsity baseball coach at Menonminee High School, and over the summer of that year, he coached the 17U Burlington Diablos youth team.

After graduating from UW-Stout last spring, Helnore took a job as a technology education teacher at Chippewa Falls and became an assistant coach for the Cardinals varsity baseball team.

The team has a 5-5 record over its first 10 games, including a pair of close losses to Big Rivers Conference rival and reigning Division 1 state champion Eau Clarie North.

Sitting on the bench and watching the field has been an eye-opening experience for Helnore. “I’m learning a ton, things that I thought I knew,” he said.

Helnore said he wants to be a head coach someday, so he’s soaking up as much knowledge as he can.

“I need to learn more about the game,” Helnore said. “You’re constantly learning, and that comes from repetition and experience.”

+19 In photos: 100 years ago Einstein visited Yerkes Observatory and more Yerkes photos

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics