Former Burlington baseball standout launches coaching career

Baseball coach Scott Staude has made a big impact on the Burlington baseball community, and now his players are beginning to make their mark on the Wisconsin baseball landscape.

Dane Helnore, a 2015 Burlington High School graduate, recently started his own coaching career. He serves an assistant coach at Chippewa Falls High School.

The former Demons standout credits Staude for opening his eyes to the magic and meaning that you can glean from coaching

“My coaches in high school were the ones that inspired me to want to be a coach someday,” Helnore said. “They brought that intensity while focusing on the little things and having a good baseball IQ, a sense of awareness. There’s so many different personalities and it’s such a weird game.”

A two-time All-Southern Lakes Conference selection while playing for the Demons, Helnore played one season at UW-Stout. He said he started to get burned out juggling sports and college life and wanted to take a year off before returning to play as a junior.

But just before his junior season, Helnore suffered a pair of injuries that left him unable to rejoin the Blue Devils’ team.

During his newly-found free time of his junior year, he started to coach.