Loveridge-Flores walks it off for the Badgers in win over Woodstock North

Things got a little dicey for the Badger baseball team late in the game after holding a lead much of the game against Woodstock North on Wednesday night, May 11. But three great at-bats in the bottom of the seventh by seniors Tyler Desliewicz and Lex Dupee led the way to an opposite field walk-off RBI single by senior Chandler Loveridge-Flores to seal the 3-2 victory and the two-game sweep of Woodstock North on the season.

The Badgers defeated the Thunder 5-1 the previous night on Tuesday, May 10.

“Any time you can win games it’s a good thing,” Badger baseball coach Michael Ploch said. “I think we could have put up more runs as we left a lot of runners out there and we have to get better with situational hitting. But we could have lost our heads given up our two-run lead on an error to allow them to tie the game up, but we have been teaching them to be tough skinned all year. They let that one go, come back in and hit a walk-off. It’s a great feeling.”

Badger junior Crete Slattery started on the mound for the Badgers and pitched very well in his four innings of work. Outside of giving up two hits in the first inning, he was able to completely shut down the Thunder offense by not allowing another hit the rest of his outing. He finished with two strikeouts.

Slattery reached on an error in the first inning and was driven in on an RBI triple by Deleskiewicz over the head of the Woodstock North center fielder to get the one run across. Dupee hit an RBI double in the very next at-bat to put the Badgers up 2-0 at the end of the one.

The score remained 2-0 in favor of Badger until the top of the sixth inning when a pair of singles, a walk and an error allowed for the Thunder to get two runs across home-plate and tie the game.

But the Badger offense which had a total of eight hits in the game, 11 in the game the night prior, came through in a big way when they needed it most in the bottom of the seventh. It was something that Badger Coach Beau Roddy felt they were due for.

“After losing to Burlington earlier in the week, this was perfect and exactly what we needed,” he said.

Dupee went 3-for-4 with one RBI. Deleskiewicz went 1-for-3 with one RBI, including the game winning run to cross home plate on the walk-off single by Loveridge-Flores. Freshman Ryan McCarthy and sophomores Sam Polyock and Wade Blakely each had one hit

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.