Need a tip stealing bases? Look no further than Big Foot. It paid off Thursday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brodhead’s throw from second into home was not in time, as Hibl slid headfirst to put the Chiefs ahead 3-0.

This was the first time the Chiefs executed the strategy in a game this season, but it is one that Bochat is partial to, so he had them practicing it throughout the year for the perfect occasion.

“Hibl’s fast, Joey’s smart, and when we’re in that situation with a smart hitter at the plate, we take chances. It just happened to work out,” Bochat said.

Following a scoreless fourth inning, the Cardinals did their only damage of the game in the top of the fifth. A pair of singles, followed by a couple defensive miscues, led to two runs coming across for a 3-2 score and an end to the pitching performance of junior Sam Phillips. Senior Jacob Camren came on in relief and picked up two outs without any more runs scoring.

While he allowed the pair of runs, it did not put too much of a damper on the day for Phillips, who struck out six batters in four and 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits and leaving the mound with his team holding a lead. Then, both Camren and junior Austin Hering pitched clean innings of relief to seal the win.