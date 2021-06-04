Need a tip stealing bases? Look no further than Big Foot. It paid off Thursday

WALWORTH — When Big Foot hosted Brodhead/Juda on June 3, the team was seeking a bit of vengeance.
After losing on a 5-4 walk-off against the Cardinals two days earlier, the Chiefs were expecting another tight ballgame.
Instead, thanks to solid pitching and aggressive base running, Big Foot dominated the visitors in an 8-2 victory.
The Chiefs’ bats woke up in the second inning when senior catcher Eli Greco started things off with a single, then stole second base to get into scoring position. Two batters later, junior infielder Erik Hereley hit a single down the third baseline, scoring Greco for a 1-0 lead.
In the next inning, the Chiefs added to their advantage with two more runs, including some gutsy base running that is typical of a team headed by longtime Big Foot coach Steve Bochat.
Junior outfielder Nevin Anderson was the first player on base with an infield single, then senior shortstop Anthony Hibl was hit by a pitch to put two runners on. Junior Joey Schmitz hit a single to score Anderson and send Hibl to third, putting the Chiefs up 2-0.
With one out, and a runner on first and third, Bochat decided it was time for a bit of trickery on the base paths.
Just after Brodhead pitcher Cade Walker got the ball and began getting ready to pitch to Greco, Schmitz began walking from first base toward second. A flustered Walker threw the ball to second base, at which point Hibl broke into a sprint for home plate.
Brodhead’s throw from second into home was not in time, as Hibl slid headfirst to put the Chiefs ahead 3-0.
This was the first time the Chiefs executed the strategy in a game this season, but it is one that Bochat is partial to, so he had them practicing it throughout the year for the perfect occasion.
“Hibl’s fast, Joey’s smart, and when we’re in that situation with a smart hitter at the plate, we take chances. It just happened to work out,” Bochat said.
Following a scoreless fourth inning, the Cardinals did their only damage of the game in the top of the fifth. A pair of singles, followed by a couple defensive miscues, led to two runs coming across for a 3-2 score and an end to the pitching performance of junior Sam Phillips. Senior Jacob Camren came on in relief and picked up two outs without any more runs scoring.
While he allowed the pair of runs, it did not put too much of a damper on the day for Phillips, who struck out six batters in four and 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits and leaving the mound with his team holding a lead. Then, both Camren and junior Austin Hering pitched clean innings of relief to seal the win.
That lead quickly increased when Big Foot had its biggest offensive inning of the game in the bottom of the fifth, scoring three runs to go up 6-2. Hibl and Schmitz scored after an overthrow off a hit by Greco, then Greco scored on a sacrifice fly from Hering.
The Chiefs added two more insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth, with Hibl hitting a double down the third base line to score Anderson and Schmitz knocking a triple to the right field wall to score Hibl.
While the state’s playoff matchups were set in stone before the Chiefs threw a single pitch against the Cardinals, the win meant a lot to a team that is coming close to its goal of finishing above .500. With four games remaining, Big Foot sits at .500 and hopes its remaining slate of contests will swing in their favor.
“We’re 8-7 right now, we’ve got a tough Turner coming to town tomorrow, but we finish with Clinton and Williams Bay, so hopefully we can stay above .500,” Bochat said.