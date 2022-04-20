Roundup: Badger baseball gets first win of the season in shutout over Delavan-Darien

Outstanding pitching performances by Badger senior Tyler Deleskiewicz and sophomore Sam Polyock led the way to 3-0 shutout over Delavan-Darien on Tuesday, April 19, at Badger High School. This was Badger’s first win of the season.

Badger baseball coaches Beau Roddy and Michael Ploch both acknowledged before the season that MLB scouts would be taking a look at Deleskiewicz, a 6'5 right-hander who is committed to play baseball at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. His outing against the Comets showed why.

He allowed just one hit and two walks in his five innings pitched and stuck out 11.

Deleskiewicz got his team on the board with a solo home run over the left field wall to lead off the second inning to put the Badgers up 1-0.

The Badgers were able to add to their lead in the third. After a pair of singles by sophomore Wade Blakely and junior Crete Slattery, an error proved costly by the Comets defense. Deleskiewicz hit a hard ground ball to the third baseman, which was misplayed resulting in Blakely and freshman Ryan McCarthy (pinch running for Slattery) to come around to score and give the Badgers a 3-0 lead.

After striking out four of the last eight batters Deleskiewicz faced on the mound, including striking out the side in the fifth, Polyock was able to shut the door pitching a scoreless sixth and seventh. Polyock didn’t allow a hit or a walk in his two innings pitched while striking out two.

Other games from Tuesday, April 19.

Baseball

Broadhead/Juda 6, Big Foot 3.

Senior Erik Hereley had two of the four hits for Big Foot in the game. Seniors Austin Cocroft, Nevin Anderson and Joey Schmitz each had one RBI.

Softball

Game 1: Clinton 9, Big Foot 5.

Freshman Lily Wolf went 2-for-4 with a triple, home run and three RBIs.

Game 2: Clinton 12, Big Foot 10.

Senior Ally Ries went 2-for-4 with two triples. Senior Adalynn Quackenbush went 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Freshman Holly Kynell also had two hits (single and double) with two walks. Senior Mary Davenport had one hit to go along with her three walks. Wolf added three more RBIs to go along with her total of six in two games.

