Seniors will be the key to success for Big Foot baseball this season

Last season, the Big Foot baseball team finished 13-12 overall, 9-9 in the Rock Valley Conference without one junior having previous varsity experience due to the COVID-19 year in 2020. Coming into this new season under 12th year head coach Steve Bochat, experience will certainly not be an issue.

The 13 juniors from the team a season ago will now all be seniors after graduating only two from last year’s team, which included number one pitcher and shortstop Anthony Hibl.

Hibl plays baseball collegiately at Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa.

“He was probably our biggest loss,” Bochat said. “But other than him, we basically return every position.”

Bochat acknowledged that while he has a veteran group full of experience, that pitcher with a 90 miles-per-hour fastball isn’t sitting in the dugout.

“I don’t have five power hitters and I don’t have a guy throwing 90,” he said. “If I have learned one thing coming from the college level to high school is you get what you get. Sometimes you got to be that bunting team to earn runs and manufacture them and sometimes you don’t have to. Every year is different. It’s exciting, I have never had 13 seniors.”

Bochat played college baseball the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He was also the head baseball coach at Waukesha Tech for eight seasons and spent time as the defensive coordinator for the Big Foot football team prior to taking over the head coaching position on the baseball diamond in 2010.

“I have the leadership and I have the experience now,” he said. “I just don’t have that lights out guy, but we’ll see what happens. It’ll be fun.”

The good news for Bochat and his team is that of those 13 seniors, eight of them can pitch, which he calls a revolving door and a good problem to have. While pitching, shortstop and few other position groups are up for grabs, outfield is not one of them.

Austin Herring, a centerfielder, is one of the best defensive outfielders in the league, according to Bochat.

“He flies, he can steal bases and he’s just an all-around athlete,” he said. “He may have to come in and play short, but he’s that versatile.”

Joey Schmitz, an all-conference first team selection as a junior, is someone Bochat hopes can continue his offensive success.

“He hit over .400 and played centerfield and first base for us,” he said. “He’s a lefty at the stick, he’s got power and he bats fourth for us. He’s looking to go play in the WSUC (Wisconsin State University Conference). He’s a really good athlete.”

Nevin Anderson is expected to take up the third starting position group in the outfield. Anderson joins Herring and Schmitz as captains, who were selected by their teammates. Anderson was another all-conference first team selection as a junior.

Bochat is confident those outfield positions are locked up, but he said that it’s possible he will have to move Herring to the infield to play shortstop and move Lucas Morris to the outfield at some point.

Senior Ernesto Bernal will split time with senior Carter Gosse at first base. Sam Phillips will play a variety of positions in the infield, according to Bochat. Senior Erik Hereley is expected to play at third base. “He had some big hits against McFarland last year and got on base quite a bit,” he said. “Austin Cocroft is another senior who was honorable mention all-conference last year as well. I had four all-conference players in the outfield, should have been five, but I had nowhere else to get the other guy in.”

Senior Ethan Eubanks and the lone junior Will Wojcik are expected to battle it out behind the plate at the catcher position.

“I have three to four catchers, six infielders and six outfielders,” Bochat said. “It’s good for all the seniors because they can play multiple spots.”

Experience will clearly be a strength of this Big Foot baseball team this season, but one of the main reasons Bochat finds himself in the position to coach 13 seniors is that they care about the team.

“It’s not just about baseball,” he said. “It’s about building young kids and character and I believe that is a strength of our program. Our kids love to just be part of a team. I have five coaches and we coach it like a family. It’s more than on the baseball field, it’s in the classroom, and I expect my kids to be disciplined and do their homework and I expect them to do well with grades. It has never been about just wins and losses.”

As far as where Bochat hopes to be on the baseball diamond, the goal of winning the conference remains the same and it has been that way since he took over.

“If we’re mathematically out, we prepare ourselves for that regional tournament,” he said. “My goal every year is to be in that final game at regionals. When we’re mathematically out of conference, then we move on to step two. We’re going to go after conference first, it’s going to be tough, but it’s still our number one priority.”

