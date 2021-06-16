Watch now: Badger falls to Burlington 5-0 in playoff matchup

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That’s kind of been the story of our season so far, a couple errors early leads to some runs and then we’re playing catch-up,” co-head coach Mike Ploch said.

Catching up was a tall task against Burlington’s senior pitcher Kale Dietz, who had six strikeouts in the first two innings and struck out a total of nine batters in his 5 and 1/3 innings of scoreless work.

It was a season-defining performance by the senior, who responded to the pressure-packed situation by efficiently confounding the Badger batters and likely could have thrown a complete game shutout if not for statewide pitch count rules.

“I thought he pitched probably his best game of the season,” Demons coach Scott Staude said. “He was keeping them off-balance with his curve ball and he did a really nice job of not getting deep in the counts. We had to get him out because of the 100-pitch count, but he did an excellent job.”

The Demons continued to add to their lead, scoring one run in the fourth inning and one more in the fifth to bring the score to 5-0. It was an even offensive effort for Burlington, with five different players driving in runs and five different players scoring runs.