Watch Now: Longtime baseball coach Wayne Vorpagel honored before game

Before Badger's June 1 baseball game against Burlington, the school honored longtime coach Wayne Vorpagel, who has been a coach in the Lake Geneva area for the last 59 years, with a celebration that included a ceremonial first pitch surrounded by former players and family.
Watch below for the speech touching on Vorpagel's career highlights and the game's first pitch.
Once the high schoolers hit the field, the Demons defeated the Badgers in a 4-0 ballgame.
Andrew Tucker
Reporter
