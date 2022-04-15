Weeks pitches gem in Big Foot win, split doubleheader with Whitewater

The Big Foot baseball team didn’t need a whole lot of offense with freshman Cameron Weeks on the mound in the first of two games against Whitewater in a doubleheader on Friday, April 15, at Whitewater High School.

Weeks, who was making his third start of the season, has had some pretty good outings on the mound despite Big Foot’s 1-3 record heading into the Rock Valley in-conference game. But it’s safe to say this start stood above the rest in their 3-0 shutout victory.

He pitched a complete seven innings allowing just two hits, one walk and struck out 14 Whippet batters. There are 42 outs in a seven inning baseball game between the two teams. Of the 21 outs needed to get for Big Foot, Weeks struck out 14 and faced a total of 26 batters. The only hits that he gave up were singles in the first and third inning, respectively, with the walk coming in the second. Of the 102 pitches thrown, 69 of them were strikes.

Whitewater’s Marcus DePorter had a solid afternoon the mound as well allowing six hits on three runs (one earned), one walk and seven strikeouts. But those two unearned runs proved costly.

Big Foot senior Nevin Anderson hit a single to centerfield in the top of the first inning, but the Chiefs offense was unable to capitalize. The second inning was a different story, however. Sophomore Will Wojcik led off the inning with a line drive single to centerfield. After DePorter got the next two Big Foot batters to strikeout, seniors Ernesto Bernal singled, Austin Herring hit an RBI single to make it 1-0 and Austin Cocroft also singled before the final out of the inning.

In the fourth inning, Big Foot took advantage of a costly error by the Whitewater defense. Senior Erik Herely hit a ground ball to third base, but a throwing error allowed him to get all the way to third base. He was able to cross home plate two batters later on a passed ball that went to the backstop. In that same inning, Cocroft reached base because of another error by the Whitewater infield. After getting to second on the same error, Anderson lined an RBI single to right field to give them a 3-0 lead and ultimately their second win of the season.

Game 2:

Whitewater 7, Big Foot 5.

Cocroft and Anderson each had one hit and one RBI in the game. Weeks, Hereley and senior Carter Gosse had one hit and one run scored.

Games throughout the week of April 11-16:

Baseball

Monday, April 11

Big Foot 11, McFarland 10.

Schmitz went 4-for-6 to at the plate with four RBIs in the game including a walk-off RBI single to win their first game of the year. Big Foot had 18 hits on 11 runs. Six players had multiple hit games.

Union Grove 5, Badger 4.

Badger senior Tyler Deleskiewicz pitched four innings allowing just one hit on two unearned runs with six walks and six strikeouts. Union Grove won on a walk-off sacrifice fly by sophomore Beau Bloxdorf in the eighth inning. Sophomore Wade Blakely had a single, senior Lex Dupree had an RBI double in the second inning and sophomore Sam Polyock got an RBI on a walk to go along with a base hit. Senior Mason Parent drove in an RBI on a fielder’s choice.

Tuesday, April 12

Jefferson 18, Big Foot 4.

Anderson had two of the three hits for his team in the game with three RBIs.

Thursday, April 14

Union Grove 9, Badger 2.

Badger junior Crete Slattery had an RBI double and Dupree singled in a run, both of which came in the second inning. Senior Chandler Loveridge-Flores had two hits.

Softball:

Monday, April 11

Big Foot 15, Delavan-Darien 0.

Senior Riley Summers: 2-for-2 (grand slam and triple) with a walk and six RBIs Freshman Lily Wolf: 2-for-3 (two singles) and four RBIs. Freshman Holly Kynell and senior Hailey Bauman combined for a two hitter with six strikeouts Big Foot also had hits from five other players in the blowout win.

Tuesday, April 12

Game 1: Elkhorn 10, Badger 1.

Game 2: Elkhorn 10, Badger 0.

Big Foot 17, Whitewater 5.

Summers went 2-for-3 (triple and single) with one walk and 4 RBI's Junior Olivia Patek was also 2-for-3 (singles) with two walks Wolf had two hits in three at-bats (triple and single) with two walks. Seven players recorded a hit in the game. Kynell struck out 7 with only one walk.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.