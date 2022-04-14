Williams Bay baseball cancels season

The Williams Bay baseball team has officially canceled their 2022 season due to a lack of players and commitment from the players, according to Williams Bay head coach Drew Nickelsen.

“Unfortunately with the limited number of players we have and the lack of commitment, the players decided that they don’t want to play this year,” he said. “The players don’t want to play, so we were forced by the players to not have a season.”

Williams Bay athletic director Hank Johnson, Nickelsen and the players collectively made the decision to cancel the season right before spring break began for Williams Bay on April 11.

“We were low on numbers and the kids came to us and just weren’t sure it was going to happen,” Johnson said. “I know some of them wanted to participate in some other opportunities that were more confirmed than a baseball season.”

Part of the reasoning for that was the timing of finding a coach. Nickelsen was hired as the new head coach near the beginning of March with only a couple weeks before the 2022 spring baseball season was set to begin on March 31. He admitted that the recent inclement weather hasn’t exactly helped things, either.

Johnson made clear that while the 2022 baseball season has been shut down, they have no plans to remove it as a spring sport altogether with the hopes of getting back on the baseball diamond in the spring of 2023.

“We’re going to reevaluate everything here,” he said. “Obviously with my first year here coming in as athletic director, we’re kind of in a let’s figure it out mode and see if we can make this work. Unfortunately, it was just so last second that there wasn’t a whole lot we could do.”

Johnson was hired as athletic director back in July of 2021. He took over for longtime athletic director Mike Coolidge, who retired after 19 years in the position at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

