Williams Bay baseball wins 18-1 in offensive explosion

WILLIAMS BAY — When Williams Bay’s baseball team hosted cross-town rival Faith Christian on May 4, the Bay was looking for a pick-me-up from a brutal 41-1 loss to Delavan-Darien four days earlier.

Sure enough, they got one.

The Bulldogs topped the rival Eagles 18-1 in a five-inning game that saw nearly every player in the WBHS roster crossing home plate.

“It’s always nice to get as many guys in the game that get some cuts, play some sound baseball and make the most of every at bat and every pitch,” head coach Matt Dunlap said.

Williams Bay scored two runs in the first inning, and no runs in the second.

The only run that the Dogs allowed came in the first inning as a result of an error in the outfield.

The floodgates opened for Williams Bay in the third inning. The Dogs scored five runs—all nine batters in the lineup hit and the team took a 7-1 lead. Things got even better for the Dogs in the next inning, as they scored 11 runs for an 18-1 lead.

From that point on Williams Bay took its foot off the gas, swapping in players off the bench and moving around their defensive alignment.