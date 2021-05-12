Williams Bay baseball wins 18-1 in offensive explosion

WILLIAMS BAY — When Williams Bay’s baseball team hosted cross-town rival Faith Christian on May 4, the Bay was looking for a pick-me-up from a brutal 41-1 loss to Delavan-Darien four days earlier.
Sure enough, they got one.
The Bulldogs topped the rival Eagles 18-1 in a five-inning game that saw nearly every player in the WBHS roster crossing home plate.
“It’s always nice to get as many guys in the game that get some cuts, play some sound baseball and make the most of every at bat and every pitch,” head coach Matt Dunlap said.
Williams Bay scored two runs in the first inning, and no runs in the second.
The only run that the Dogs allowed came in the first inning as a result of an error in the outfield.
The floodgates opened for Williams Bay in the third inning. The Dogs scored five runs—all nine batters in the lineup hit and the team took a 7-1 lead. Things got even better for the Dogs in the next inning, as they scored 11 runs for an 18-1 lead.
From that point on Williams Bay took its foot off the gas, swapping in players off the bench and moving around their defensive alignment.
While just about every player for the Bay had a good game, the team’s top player was clearly senior Sam Norton, who tied for the team lead with three runs scored and led the way with five RBI and three hits.
Norton also pitched all five innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out seven.
His aggressiveness on the mound is something the Bulldogs have been aiming for all season so far, Dunlap said.
“That’s been one of our messages all year. Put the ball over the plate, pound the zone, let your defense behind you do all the work,” Dunlap said.
Seniors Charlie Schultz and Ethan Marunde each drove in three runs, and junior Cole Oertel knocked in two. Norton, Marunde and sophomore Owen King each scored three runs, while Oertel and junior Caden Binger each scored twice.
Other action
After their dominant win, the Bulldogs had a tough time, losing their next four games.
On May 6, Williams Bay lost an extra-innings road game against Palmyra-Eagle 8-7.
The Dogs had the upper hand, taking a 7-5 lead in the top of the fifth inning, though the Panthers scored one run in both the fifth and sixth to tie the game at 7-7. Then one run in the bottom of the eighth served as a walk-off for the home team.
On May 8, the Bulldogs lost both games of a doubleheader against Deerfield, losing 7-5 in one game and 8-0 in the next.
In their last game of the week, Williams Bay lost a May 10 road game against Johnson Creek 9-3.
King had a strong performance for the Dogs, picking up the team’s only RBI, while also pitching three innings and only allowing one earned run.