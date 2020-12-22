 Skip to main content
Badger girls and Williams Bay boys basketball cancel games due to Covid-19
Badger girls and Williams Bay boys basketball cancel games due to Covid-19

Randall

Senior Jaden Randall sets up for a wide open three-pointer in Williams Bay’s Dec. 8 win over Parkview, before the team was forced to cancel games.

 Andrew Tucker

High schools in the Lake Geneva region survived the fall sports season relatively unscathed: No programs shut down due to coronavirus outbreaks at Badger, Big Foot or Williams Bay.

That good fortune did not continue into the winter sports season. The Williams Bay boys basketball team and the Badger girls basketball team both had to cancel games due to positive Covid-19 cases.

“Everybody fears it’s going to happen, but you figure it’s going to happen,” said Williams Bay athletic director Mike Coolidge.

According to Coolidge, one player on the Bulldogs boys team tested positive.

On the Badger girls team there were three positive cases, according to Lake Geneva superintendent Jim Gottinger.

In both cases, contact tracing forced the cancellation of practices and games, with four Bay games and three Badger games being postponed.

Badger’s first canceled game was a Dec. 15 home matchup against Union Grove, while Williams Bay’s first cancellation came on Dec. 18 with a road matchup against Janesville Parker.

Both teams had played games less than a week prior to the coronavirus cancellations, with Badger playing Waterford on Dec. 11 and Williams Bay facing off against Johnson Creek on Dec. 15.

Protocols by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association recommend a 14-day quarantine for all student athletes that came in close contact with someone who has tested positive before they can return to play.

Local health departments can allow a return after as few as seven days, according to the Center for Disease Control. An athlete that contracts the disease cannot return until at least 10 days have passed since the last positive test, and no symptoms remain.

Additionally, after the players’ quarantines end and the teams can return to practice, they cannot resume games right away either.

According to WIAA rules, if practices have been called off for at least seven days, but less than 14 days, a team must have three separate days of practice before playing a game. If practices were cancelled for 14 days or more, games cannot be resumed until five days of practicing.

Badger athletic director Jim Kluge said that the girls basketball program would resume practices on December 23 and would get back to playing games starting on the week of December 27.

In Williams Bay, practice will not resume until Jan. 4 when classes resume after winter break, with games resuming later in that week.

By adding any re-scheduled games, both the Badger girls and Williams Bay boys basketball teams could end up with a packed schedule as the end of the season draws near.

