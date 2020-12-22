Badger girls and Williams Bay boys basketball cancel games due to Covid-19

High schools in the Lake Geneva region survived the fall sports season relatively unscathed: No programs shut down due to coronavirus outbreaks at Badger, Big Foot or Williams Bay.
That good fortune did not continue into the winter sports season. The Williams Bay boys basketball team and the Badger girls basketball team both had to cancel games due to positive Covid-19 cases.
“Everybody fears it’s going to happen, but you figure it’s going to happen,” said Williams Bay athletic director Mike Coolidge.
According to Coolidge, one player on the Bulldogs boys team tested positive.
On the Badger girls team there were three positive cases, according to Lake Geneva superintendent Jim Gottinger.
In both cases, contact tracing forced the cancellation of practices and games, with four Bay games and three Badger games being postponed.
Badger’s first canceled game was a Dec. 15 home matchup against Union Grove, while Williams Bay’s first cancellation came on Dec. 18 with a road matchup against Janesville Parker.
Both teams had played games less than a week prior to the coronavirus cancellations, with Badger playing Waterford on Dec. 11 and Williams Bay facing off against Johnson Creek on Dec. 15.
Protocols by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association recommend a 14-day quarantine for all student athletes that came in close contact with someone who has tested positive before they can return to play.
Local health departments can allow a return after as few as seven days, according to the Center for Disease Control. An athlete that contracts the disease cannot return until at least 10 days have passed since the last positive test, and no symptoms remain.
Additionally, after the players’ quarantines end and the teams can return to practice, they cannot resume games right away either.
According to WIAA rules, if practices have been called off for at least seven days, but less than 14 days, a team must have three separate days of practice before playing a game. If practices were cancelled for 14 days or more, games cannot be resumed until five days of practicing.
Badger athletic director Jim Kluge said that the girls basketball program would resume practices on December 23 and would get back to playing games starting on the week of December 27.
In Williams Bay, practice will not resume until Jan. 4 when classes resume after winter break, with games resuming later in that week.
By adding any re-scheduled games, both the Badger girls and Williams Bay boys basketball teams could end up with a packed schedule as the end of the season draws near.
Michael Ploch with Community State Bank
Liz Doyle and Leigh Ann Myers with The Candle Mercantile
Beth Tumas with The Bottle Shop
Lake Geneva’s Inspired Coffee
VISIT Lake Geneva's Stephanie Klett
More about this year's Lake Geneva Impact Award recipients
This year, with the coronavirus, has been challenging. But through it all businesses and people throughout the area have stepped up and several area residents, business owners and businesses recently were honored for helping to make a positive impact in the community.
Representatives from VISIT Lake Geneva recently announced their 2020 Impact Award winners.
The Impact Awards, which were established in 1974, are presented to residents or businesses that have helped to make a difference in the community during the past year.
The awards are presented in four categories: Stu Herzog Outstanding Citizen Award, Community Betterment Award, Rising Star Award and Hospitality Award.
Award recipients are nominated by friends, family members, co-workers and community members.
The VISIT Lake Geneva Board members review the nominations and select the award recipients.
Michael Ploch
Michael Ploch, senior vice president of Community State Bank in Lake Geneva, received this year’s Stu Herzog Outstanding Citizen Award.
Ploch has live in Lake Geneva since 1957 and has been a member of the Geneva Lake YMCA Board, Lake Geneva Economic Development Corporation board and Geneva Lake Museum board.
He also has been a member of the Lake Geneva Jaycees, coached baseball and basketball in the Lake Geneva area and has served St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in several capacities.
Ploch said he enjoys being involved in the community.
“Anything I can do to help the community be better, I try to get involved with it,” he said.
Ploch said he was surprised when he learned that he had received the citizen of the year award.
“There’s so many deserving people who put their heart and soul into the community,” Ploch said. “Receiving this award is humbling. I don’t know if I’m deserving of the award, but I’m the one that they picked, and I’m appreciative of it.”
Ploch credits his wife, Jamie Ploch, for being patient with his work schedule and community involvement.
“I couldn’t do it without her,” Ploch said. “She is the rock star of our family.”
There were two recipients for this year’s Community Betterment Award— Inspired Coffee and Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva.
The award is presented to a person or business that works to improve the quality of life in the Lake Geneva area.
Inspired Coffee
Inspired Coffee, which is operated by Inspiration Ministries, provides employment opportunities to people with disabilities.
The coffee shop, 833 W. Main St., opened for business in June in Lake Geneva after more than a year in planning.
Jessie Bongiorno, general manager for Inspired Coffee, said she appreciates the business receiving the award and the community support it has received during the past year.
“Since we opened our doors about five months ago, we’ve seen a lot of growth in our trainees,” Bongiorno said. “A lot of people in the community have supported our mission, and it just speaks to the need that exists not just in our county but in our country.”
Bongiorno said she has enjoyed working as the general manager for Inspired Coffee and helping people with disabilities develop employment skills.
“I’m proud to be a part of this mission,” Bongiorno said. “I enjoy coming to work every day helping my team and helping people prepare for a better future for themselves. I’m blessed to be in this role.”
Merik Fell, director of development for Inspiration Ministries, said he is honored that Inspired Coffee received the award within the first year it was open for business.
“We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from the community, so far,” Fell said. “We’ve received a lot of support from people who shop here locally and from the tourists who came here to visit during the summer and fall.”
Stephanie Klett
Klett, who has served as the president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva since April 2019, has helped to promote tourism and community events in the Lake Geneva area.
She said she is honored to receive the award, along with the other recipients.
“If you look at the Impact Award winners from the past 46 years, it’s inspiring to see the hard work so many people have done to elevate this community,” Klett said. “Each person, organization or business has brought something unique to the table and, in the process, made Lake Geneva a better place to work, live and visit.”
Bottle Shop
Beth Tumas, owner of The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva, received the Hospitality Award, which is awarded to a person or business who offers quality customer care.
She also is a member of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board.
Tumas said the award reflects how she tries to treat customers who visit her business.
“I live to be hospitable and make people feel welcomed, and that’s what I try to accomplish at my shop,” Tumas said. “I appreciate everyone who comes to the shop.”
Candle Mercantile
The Candle Mercantile, 870 W. Main St., received the Rising Star Award, which is presented to a person, organization or business that has been established five years or less and has made “a substantial impact in their chosen profession.”
Co-owners Leigh Ann Myers and Elizabeth Doyle established The Candle Mercantile in spring 2019. The business allows customers to make their own scented candles.
VISIT Lake Geneva traditionally presents the Impact Awards during an annual ceremony and dinner. However, the awards were presented virtually this year because of the coronavirus.