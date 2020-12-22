Badger girls and Williams Bay boys basketball cancel games due to Covid-19

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Protocols by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association recommend a 14-day quarantine for all student athletes that came in close contact with someone who has tested positive before they can return to play.

Local health departments can allow a return after as few as seven days, according to the Center for Disease Control. An athlete that contracts the disease cannot return until at least 10 days have passed since the last positive test, and no symptoms remain.

Additionally, after the players’ quarantines end and the teams can return to practice, they cannot resume games right away either.

According to WIAA rules, if practices have been called off for at least seven days, but less than 14 days, a team must have three separate days of practice before playing a game. If practices were cancelled for 14 days or more, games cannot be resumed until five days of practicing.

Badger athletic director Jim Kluge said that the girls basketball program would resume practices on December 23 and would get back to playing games starting on the week of December 27.

In Williams Bay, practice will not resume until Jan. 4 when classes resume after winter break, with games resuming later in that week.