Badger girls ballers win two

The basketball season rolled on in the area, with the Badger girls serving as a highlight, winning two games during the week.
Badger Girls
Badger kicked things off Dec. 3 with a resounding home win 65-46 over Illinois rival Woodstock.
After taking a 40-17 lead at halftime, the team coasted to victory in the end.
Four Badgers scored 10 or more points, with Ashlyn Welch and Cam Johnston tying for the team lead at 15. Ava Schultz added 11, and Chloe Wright tossed in 10 as well.
Next up was the first Southern Lakes Conference game of the year on Dec. 6, as Badger hit the road to beat Burlington 68-46.
Two Badgers scored more than 20 points in the victory, as Macie Todd scored 25 and Welch added 21, with the two players equaling the score of Burlington’s team.
Chief Girls
Big Foot’s girls team made the long trip north Dec. 5 to face McFarland, and the home team came away victorious 70-46.
The Spartans jumped out to a 40-17 lead in the first half, but the Chiefs kept it closer in the second, only falling 30-29.
Lindsay Paulsen was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points for Big Foot.
Bay Boys
Williams Bay’s boys team hosted an opponent from south of the border on Dec. 6 when Richmond-Burton came to town and edged past the Bulldogs 49-47.
The Bay had a slight lead at halftime, 27-24, but the Rockets shot past them in the second half to claim the two-point victory.
Ben Venteicher and Miles West tied as the Bulldogs’ leading scorers, each with 10 points.