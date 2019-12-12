Badger girls ballers win two

The basketball season rolled on in the area, with the Badger girls serving as a highlight, winning two games during the week.

Badger Girls

Badger kicked things off Dec. 3 with a resounding home win 65-46 over Illinois rival Woodstock.

After taking a 40-17 lead at halftime, the team coasted to victory in the end.

Four Badgers scored 10 or more points, with Ashlyn Welch and Cam Johnston tying for the team lead at 15. Ava Schultz added 11, and Chloe Wright tossed in 10 as well.

Next up was the first Southern Lakes Conference game of the year on Dec. 6, as Badger hit the road to beat Burlington 68-46.

Two Badgers scored more than 20 points in the victory, as Macie Todd scored 25 and Welch added 21, with the two players equaling the score of Burlington’s team.

Chief Girls

Big Foot’s girls team made the long trip north Dec. 5 to face McFarland, and the home team came away victorious 70-46.

The Spartans jumped out to a 40-17 lead in the first half, but the Chiefs kept it closer in the second, only falling 30-29.