Badger girls basketball earns academic accolades
Badger girls basketball earns academic accolades

Welch

Badger senior point guard Ashlyn Welch, center, was named an individual academic all-state recipient, while the team as a whole was honored as well.

 Andrew Tucker

The Badger girls basketball this season excelled not only on the court — it won a second straight Southern Lakes Conference championship — but in the classroom.

The Badgers were recently named as an academic All-State team by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

The annual honor is given to just three boys teams and three girls teams in each of the state’s five divisions. Badger joined Hartland Arrowhead and Franklin as this season’s Division 1 representatives.

Teams are selected for the award based on both cumulative GPA and success on the court.

Also, Badger senior Ashlyn Welch was named to the Academic All-State squad, one of 15 girls basketball players from across the state that earned the honor this season.

Welch is the first Badger girls basketball player to earn academic all-state since Lana Wieseman in 2012, and the first Badger player overall since boys hoops player Lincoln Wieseman made the team in 2015.

