Badger girls move into second place

The Badger girls made the most of their one game this past week, picking up a win to move into second place in the Southern Lakes Conference standings, still with a chance to finish first.

Badger girls

The Badger girls traveled to Waterford on Feb. 13 looking for revenge. When the two teams first met up Dec. 10, the Badgers lost a nail biter 50-47.

Sure enough, Badger was able to avenge the prior loss in another close game, beating the Wolverines 47-43.

Waterford had a slight edge in the first half, leading 20-18 at halftime. But the Badgers outplayed their foes in the second half with a 29-23 tally that gave them the comeback win.

Ashlyn Welch was the leading scorer for the Badgers with 16 points, and Macie Todd hit double digits with 13.

Badger boys

Badger’s boys team was not able to win their lone game of the week on Feb. 14, falling 59-34 in a home matchup against Westosha Central.

Big Foot boys

