Badger girls move into second place

The Badger girls made the most of their one game this past week, picking up a win to move into second place in the Southern Lakes Conference standings, still with a chance to finish first.
Badger girls
The Badger girls traveled to Waterford on Feb. 13 looking for revenge. When the two teams first met up Dec. 10, the Badgers lost a nail biter 50-47.
Sure enough, Badger was able to avenge the prior loss in another close game, beating the Wolverines 47-43.
Waterford had a slight edge in the first half, leading 20-18 at halftime. But the Badgers outplayed their foes in the second half with a 29-23 tally that gave them the comeback win.
Ashlyn Welch was the leading scorer for the Badgers with 16 points, and Macie Todd hit double digits with 13.
Badger boys
Badger’s boys team was not able to win their lone game of the week on Feb. 14, falling 59-34 in a home matchup against Westosha Central.
Big Foot boys
The Chiefs boys had a tough task ahead of them Feb. 13 when they traveled to Edgerton to face one of the top teams in the Rock Valley Conference. The Crimson Tide utilized their home-court advantage to the fullest, beating Big Foot 101-57.
Edgerton outscored Big Foot 54-25 in the first half, and 47-32 in the second to reach the 44-point final deficit.
Big Foot’s leading scorers were Basil Demco and Jack Gillingham, who each scored 15 points in the game.
Williams Bay girls
The Bulldogs had a tough week, losing both games they played.
First up was a home game against Abundant Life/St. Ambrose on Feb. 11, which the Bay lost 41-29.
The Challengers built up a modest 20-15 lead by halftime, but pulled away in the second half to finish off the 12-point win.
Margaret Higgins was the leading scorer for Williams Bay with seven points.
Two days later, the Dogs traveled up to Deerfield to face a Demons squad that was undefeated in Trailways Conference south division competition. Deerfield kept the unblemished record alive with a 61-28 victory.
Scoring was similar in both halves, with the Demons beating the Bay 33-15 in the first and 28-13 in the second.