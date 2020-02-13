Badger girls win three games

The Badger girls basketball team had a strong week, winning three games in the span of six days for the best performance by any local hoops team.
Badger girls
First up for Badger was a road match against Union Grove on Feb. 4, which the Badgers won by a comfortable 23-point margin, 57-34.
The damage was done in the first half, as Badger held a 32-8 lead at halftime. While the Broncos outscored them 26-25 in the second half, it was still a decisive victory for the Badgers.
Chloe Wright was the leading scorer for the team with 18 points. Macie Todd was next up with 15, and Ashlyn Welch also hit double figures with 10 points.
Three days later, the Badgers hosted Elkhorn on Feb. 7 and won a close matchup 60-54.
Both halves were closely contested, but Badger edged past the Elks in each, outscoring them 29-25 in the first and 31-29 in the second for a six-point final deficit.
Two Badgers put forth strong offensive games in the win, as Welch scored 21 to lead the team, though Todd was not far behind with 20.
Badger’s third win came at home Feb. 10 against Racine Horlick when the Badgers handily defeated the Rebels 91-59.
The Badgers nearly matched the Rebel’s full-game total in the first half alone, scoring 52 points in the half alone for a 52-24 halftime advantage. The Badgers had their bench in for much of the second half, and still outscored Racine 39-35.
Nine Badgers got into the score book, with seven of them tallying seven or more points. Ava Schulz led the way with 20 points, and Camryn Johnston was one behind with 20. Welch also hit double digits with 14 points.
Big Foot boys
The Chiefs boys kicked off the week Feb. 4 with a close redemption victory, beating McFarland 69-67 on the road.
Big Foot lost 80-56 in the teams’ first matchup of the season Dec. 12 in Walworth, with the second meeting constituting a 26-point swing in favor of the Chiefs.
It seemed like McFarland was poised to win again early on, holding a 31-23 lead at halftime. But Big Foot roared back in the second half with a 46-36 comeback to give the team a two-point victory.
Mason Bennett was the Chiefs’ leading scorer with 17 points, followed by Jack Gillingham with 15, Gus Foster with 13 and Tyler Wilson with 12, in an even scoring affair.
Big Foot hit its home floor three days later in a Feb. 7 loss to Brodhead by a 68-57 score.
The Cardinals outscored the Chiefs in both halves, by a 31-24 margin in the first, and a 37-33 score in the second for the 11-point final.
It was Foster who led the way in this game, scoring 22 points for the high score on either team. Gillingham was second for the Chiefs with 13, and Wilson was one point behind with 12.
Williams Bay boys
The Bulldogs had a pair of games against Trailways Conference foes, splitting the two 1-1.
First up was a 63-59 road win over Johnson Creek on Feb. 4.
Williams Bay built up a four-point lead by halftime, 30-26, then the two teams fought to a draw in the second half, 33-33, to seal the Bulldogs win.
Ben Venteicher was the leading scorer in the game, scoring 25 points to edge past Johnson Creek’s Justin Swanson, who scored 24. Eli Edington and Jaden Randall also hit double digits for the Dogs, with Edington notching 13 and Randall picking up 12.
Williams Bay was not able to win at home Feb. 7 when Palmyra-Eagle won 61-56.
The two teams were in a dead heat in the first half, and at the break, the score was tied 23-23. The Panthers pulled away in the second, though, outscoring the Bay 28-23 to close out the game.