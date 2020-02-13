Badger girls win three games

The Badger girls basketball team had a strong week, winning three games in the span of six days for the best performance by any local hoops team.

Badger girls

First up for Badger was a road match against Union Grove on Feb. 4, which the Badgers won by a comfortable 23-point margin, 57-34.

The damage was done in the first half, as Badger held a 32-8 lead at halftime. While the Broncos outscored them 26-25 in the second half, it was still a decisive victory for the Badgers.

Chloe Wright was the leading scorer for the team with 18 points. Macie Todd was next up with 15, and Ashlyn Welch also hit double figures with 10 points.

Three days later, the Badgers hosted Elkhorn on Feb. 7 and won a close matchup 60-54.

Both halves were closely contested, but Badger edged past the Elks in each, outscoring them 29-25 in the first and 31-29 in the second for a six-point final deficit.

Two Badgers put forth strong offensive games in the win, as Welch scored 21 to lead the team, though Todd was not far behind with 20.

Badger’s third win came at home Feb. 10 against Racine Horlick when the Badgers handily defeated the Rebels 91-59.