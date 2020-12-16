 Skip to main content
Badger hoops teams split against Waterford
alert top story

McGreevy

Badger’s Ty McGreevy, shown above last season, was tied as the team’s leading scorer in the Dec. 11 loss to Waterford.

 Andrew Tucker

The Badger boys and girls basketball teams faced Waterford on Dec. 11, with the girls faring better than the boys.

Boys

The Badger boys hosted their contest, but they could not capitalize on the home court advantage and lost 61-54.

The Badgers played well in the first half and led 30-24 at the break. The Wolverines clawed back in the second half and outscored the home team 37-24 for the comeback win.

Badger junior Ty McGreevy and senior Jackson Slayton tied as the game’s leading scorers with 15 points. Waterford’s Ty Johnson and Eric Kunze each scored 11.

Girls

The Badger girls had already defeated Waterford once this season, a 59-39 win in Lake Geneva on Dec. 1. The Badgers went on the road for their Dec. 11 matchup and won 69-52.

Badger jumped to a 10-point lead at halftime, 40-30, and kept extending that advantage in the second half to close out the 17-point victory.

