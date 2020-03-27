Badger star leads region's top basketball players of the year

Just before the basketball season began last fall, the Lake Geneva Regional News outlined a list of 10 players to keep an eye on for the 2019-20 season. While injuries and breakout performances led to some shifting of the rankings, many of those players ended up seizing the expectations. Here is our end-of-season ranking of the top 10 area players of the year.
1. Grant DuMez – Badger
Before the season began, it was clear that DuMez would be one of the best in the region, ranking second on the preseason list. Even with the expectations set high, the senior point guard surpassed them to move up to the top spot. While DuMez was one of Badger’s best defenders, his offensive prowess defined his stellar season, as he dominated with 42-point and 50-point single-game performances.
2. Reagan Courier – Big Foot
If not for DuMez’s meteoric rise, Courier would have been a lock for first place. The senior guard came into the season in first, and continued her strong play as she became Big Foot’s all-time leading scorer, and going down as one of the most accomplished players in the history of the Lake Geneva area. While leading the Chiefs in scoring with 13.5 points per game, the well-rounded Courier also ranked near the top in every other statistic as well.
3. Ashlyn Welch – Badger
It was a banner year for the Badger girls team, winning their first conference title in eight years and the program’s first playoff game in five years. A major contributor to that success was Welch, who set the tone defensively for the Badgers and jumped up a spot from fourth on the preseason list. Her defensive intensity forced plenty of miscues by the opposing offense, which the junior point guard then turned into easy baskets, ranking second on the Badgers in points with 12.2 per game.
4. Ben Venteicher – Williams Bay
The Bay boys basketball team was a well-balanced squad that had different players shouldering the offensive load each game. But the most frequent leader was Venteicher. The junior center led the Bulldogs in scoring, rebounding, steals and blocks, serving as the centerpiece for the Bulldogs in all aspects of the game. After ranking third on the preseason list, Venteicher’s one-spot drop is less about any decrease in his play and more a credit to Welch’s stellar season.
5. Macie Todd—Badger
While Badger teammate Welch is slightly higher on this list, Todd played an equal role in the team’s success, making the end-of-season rankings difficult. The junior forward made a huge jump from her sophomore season, and her points-per-game average went from 6.6 up to 15.1 to lead the team, while also serving as the team’s biggest defensive presence in the post. Her jump up the top 10 corresponded, going from eighth to fifth.
6. Gus Foster – Big Foot
Big Foot’s boys team featured a number of stellar sophomores, and none of them shined brighter than Foster. The forward transitioned from a key bench player last season to the team’s top offensive option, leading the team with 15.4 points per game. Foster played with a level of poise, despite his youth, stepping up when the spotlight shined brightest, as he had his highest scoring total of the year with 27 points in an overtime win over rival Williams Bay. After being an honorable mention in the preseason top 10, Foster makes a significant jump to sixth best player in the region.
7. Jaden Randall – Williams Bay
While Foster was leading the Chiefs in scoring in the cross-lake rivalry game, Williams Bay was led by Randall, who also scored his season-high with 27 points. The Bulldogs’ junior point guard averaged 11.9 points per game, good for second on the squad, but had the ability to pop off for 20-plus when needed. He also led the Dogs in assists with 3.3 per game and ranked second on the team in steals with 29 on the year, which boosted him from 10 in the preseason ranking up to seven.
8. Ty McGreevy – Badger
The Badger sharpshooter came off the bench as a freshman, but once he entered the starting lineup this year, he exploded to the tune of 15 points per game, to rank second on the team. Playing alongside DuMez made for the best offensive backcourt in the area this past season, and gave McGreevy a boost into the top 10 after being an honorable mention in the preseason.
9. Jack Gillingham – Big Foot
A three-year starter for the Chiefs, Gillingham’s senior season got off to a rocky start, as he missed the first few games recovering from a hand injury he sustained during the football season. However, once he got back on the court, he was an important piece, as he averaged 11.1 points per game to rank second on the team in scoring, as well as being a stabilizing force with his hustle and defensive abilities. Coming into the season, the senior wing was seventh, but fell to ninth due to the time missed from his injury.
10. Braiya Nolan – Williams Bay
For the second year in a row, Nolan’s season ended early with an injury that derailed a successful season. At the time of her injury, she ranked first on the team in scoring with 6.3 points per game, although in her absence she fell to second by the end of the season. She also led the Bulldogs in steals with 25 on the year, despite playing seven games fewer than her teammates. The injury, combined with the strong performance of other local players, forced Nolan to fall from fifth in the preseason rankings to 10th.
Honorable mentions
While they did not quite crack the top 10, five more standouts in alphabetical order were: Viola Larson of the Big Foot girls, Annika Pfeil of the Williams Bay girls, Noah Quernemoen of the Faith Christian boys, Ava Schulz of the Badger girls and Taelyn Smith of the Williams Bay girls.
