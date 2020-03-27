Badger star leads region's top basketball players of the year

7. Jaden Randall – Williams Bay

While Foster was leading the Chiefs in scoring in the cross-lake rivalry game, Williams Bay was led by Randall, who also scored his season-high with 27 points. The Bulldogs’ junior point guard averaged 11.9 points per game, good for second on the squad, but had the ability to pop off for 20-plus when needed. He also led the Dogs in assists with 3.3 per game and ranked second on the team in steals with 29 on the year, which boosted him from 10 in the preseason ranking up to seven.

8. Ty McGreevy – Badger

The Badger sharpshooter came off the bench as a freshman, but once he entered the starting lineup this year, he exploded to the tune of 15 points per game, to rank second on the team. Playing alongside DuMez made for the best offensive backcourt in the area this past season, and gave McGreevy a boost into the top 10 after being an honorable mention in the preseason.

9. Jack Gillingham – Big Foot