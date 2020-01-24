Badgers and Demons split basketball doubleheader

It was a busy Friday night for local basketball fans as Burlington and Badger faced off in a doubleheader in Lake Geneva, with the Badger girls winning the first game and the Burlington boys evening the score in game number two.

First up was a matchup that saw the Badgers girls teams score early and often, winning 63-22.

The Badgers raced out to a 20-2 lead early in the first, and by halftime the Demons had only mustered seven points in a 39-7 lead by the home team.

Things did not go too differently in the second half, as Badger continued to lengthen its advantage even as it cleared its bench, until it was a 41-point win at the final buzzer.

Ava Schulz was the leading scorer for the Badgers with 18 points, and Chloe Wright also broke into double digits with 13.

The Demons were able to avenge the defeat in the second game, though, beating Badger's boys 67-54.

Both teams swapped the lead back-and-forth in the first half, but two buckets in the final minute before halftime put Burlington up 33-29 at the break.

Badger quickly jumped out to a 35-33 lead in the second half, but the Demons surged ahead and did not look back as they picked up the 13-point victory.