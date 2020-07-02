Basketball class of 2018 thrives in college

The 2017-18 season was a strong year for all of the girls basketball teams in the Lake Geneva region.

At Badger, after hovering around the .500 mark the prior two seasons, the 2017-18 squad jumped up to a 15-8 record. Big Foot’s girls won their first ever Regional title in the postseason. And Williams Bay had its first winning season in nearly a decade, going 14-9.

Those improvements came because each of the three teams had college-bound talent on the roster. Badger’s Courtney Oomens, Big Foot’s Payton Courier and Courtney Schoenbeck, and Williams Bay’s Bella DeNotto all went on to play at the next level.

Two years into their college careers, all four have settled into their new roles at their respective schools.

The former Badger Oomens did not travel far, sticking within Walworth County as she joined the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater team following graduation.

As a freshman, Oomens only hit the floor in seven games, and she admits she was a little nervous being on the bottom of the totem pole, after being a star in high school.

“I was a little shy and hesitant my freshman year, because I had some really good seniors that year that I was playing under, and I had to meet those expectations,” Oomens said.