Basketball class of 2018 thrives in college

The 2017-18 season was a strong year for all of the girls basketball teams in the Lake Geneva region.
At Badger, after hovering around the .500 mark the prior two seasons, the 2017-18 squad jumped up to a 15-8 record. Big Foot’s girls won their first ever Regional title in the postseason. And Williams Bay had its first winning season in nearly a decade, going 14-9.
Those improvements came because each of the three teams had college-bound talent on the roster. Badger’s Courtney Oomens, Big Foot’s Payton Courier and Courtney Schoenbeck, and Williams Bay’s Bella DeNotto all went on to play at the next level.
Two years into their college careers, all four have settled into their new roles at their respective schools.
The former Badger Oomens did not travel far, sticking within Walworth County as she joined the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater team following graduation.
As a freshman, Oomens only hit the floor in seven games, and she admits she was a little nervous being on the bottom of the totem pole, after being a star in high school.
“I was a little shy and hesitant my freshman year, because I had some really good seniors that year that I was playing under, and I had to meet those expectations,” Oomens said.
However, once she had a bit more experience under her belt, she was able to shine in her sophomore season this past winter, as she played in all 27 of the Warhawks’ games as one of the squad’s first players coming off the bench. It was not just a strong season for Oomens individually, but the Whitewater team went 23-4 and won the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular season title.
The season came to a close earlier than the players hoped when the Warhawks were knocked out in the first round of the NCAA Division 3 Tournament. In an odd twist of fate, the remainder of the tournament was cancelled because of the coronavirus just a few days after UW-Whitewater was eliminated. Had Whitewater won, their season would have ended without a sense of closure, which Oomens thinks may have been a worse fate than losing.
Regardless of how the season came to a close prematurely, though, the team is anxious to get another shot.
“I think we’re thankful we made it to the tournament, and we’re looking for a bit of revenge this upcoming season,” Oomens said.
Former Chiefs standout Courier committed to Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois, becoming the second Courier sister to play Division 1 college basketball, after older sister Jordyn Courier played at Southern Illinois from 2010 to 2014. The family connection with Illinois goes further than that, though, as Courier’s father, Wes Courier, played football at Western Illinois in the 1980s.
Courier has played sparingly in the first two seasons of her college career, seeing the court for a minute or two in about half of the games on the schedule. But that has not hampered her enjoyment so far.
“Honestly, just traveling different places with my teammates and getting to experience so many different areas and types of people, it’s been great,” Courier said.
There has been a bit of transition in Courier’s first few seasons, as some of the assistant coaches on the team left for different schools between her freshman and sophomore season. With that change came a small bump in the score book, as the team went from a 12-18 record in 2018-19 to a 15-15 record in 2019-20, though they missed qualifying for the NCAA Tournament both seasons.
With only three players graduating, Courier and her teammates hope continuity in the coaching staff and lineup will give the Leathernecks another boost in her junior season.
“We’re excited to get back in the gym and work on stuff again,” she said.
Schoenbeck started her college days in Vermillion, South Dakota, playing for NCAA Division 1 University of South Dakota. In that freshman season, Schoenbeck played in about a third of the team’s contests, as the Coyotes went 28-6 and bounced in and out of the nation’s Top-25 rankings.
However, the former Chief wanted to be a bit closer to home, so she transferred to Division 2 University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha, putting her just one county away from Walworth.
“I’m only an hour away from home now, and I have all summer that I can spend with my family. So, that helps,” Schoenbeck said.
The change of scenery worked well on the court, too, as Schoenbeck played in all 30 of the Rangers’ games, even though she was adapting to a new set of schemes and playbooks.
“I’ve never played a defense quite like that one,” she said. “It was a different system, so you have to figure it all out. It was fun.”
Now that she has the extra experience a year of playing provides, she says she feels even more confident heading into next season. While the team will lose two starters, those are the only players who will be graduating. So, with a large crop of seniors and juniors next year, Schoenbeck is confident in the squad’s chances to have a strong campaign.
“We have lots of experience; I think we’ll be pretty good next year,” Schoenbeck said.
Former Bay star DeNotto stayed in the Badger state, signing on to play at Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee.
As a freshman, DeNotto found herself low on the depth chart for the point guard and shooting guard positions, only playing a couple of minutes per game. It was a strong season for the Wolves, though, as the team went 24-10, including picking up a win in the NAIA Division 2 Tournament.
After the season, four of the team’s post players graduated, which left an opening for DeNotto if she was willing to put in the work to change positions and revamp her skill set.
“I really changed my game, changed my confidence level in myself,” DeNotto said. “Got in the weight room, got a little bit stronger, and then I started playing way more.”
Sure enough, during her sophomore season, DeNotto started 16 of the 21 games she played in and saw her minutes per game jump from 3.9 to 24.9. While it was a season of growth for DeNotto, the team had a dip in success, with just a 10-18 record on the year.
The less-than-stellar results have lit a fire under DeNotto and her teammates. And while the coronavirus has thrown a wrench in the team’s training plans, they are still working on their own and keeping in touch to make next year more like the 2018-19 season than the 2019-20 one.
“I still feel like we’re all doing our own thing, working hard, keeping each other accountable to come back this next season and reclaim that glory we had the year before,” DeNotto said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!